Mid Kerry vs Dingle: Tips and Predictions for the Kerry SFC Semi-Final

The Kerry Senior Football Championship is down to the last four teams, and one of the most anticipated matches is the semi-final clash between Mid Kerry and Dingle. The game will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Mid Kerry and Dingle are both divisional teams, meaning they are composed of players from different clubs in their respective regions. Mid Kerry represents the clubs of Beaufort, Cromane, Glenbeigh-Glencar, Keel, Laune Rangers, and Milltown-Castlemaine. Dingle represents the clubs of An Ghaeltacht, Castlegregory, Dingle, and Lispole.

Both teams have a rich history in the Kerry SFC, having won multiple titles in the past. Mid Kerry have 11 titles to their name, the last one coming in 2008. Dingle have nine titles, the most recent one in 2017. They also won the County Senior Club Championship in 2020, beating Templenoe in the final.

How they reached the semi-final

Mid Kerry topped Group 3 of the Kerry SFC with two wins and a draw. They beat Spa (3-11 to 0-14), Shannon Rangers (4-7 to 1-10), and drew with Kerins O’Rahilly’s (1-12 to 1-12). In the quarter-final, they faced Na Gaeil, the reigning All-Ireland Intermediate champions, and won by a narrow margin of 1-13 to 2-9.

Dingle finished second in Group 1 behind East Kerry, the defending champions. They lost to East Kerry (0-12 to 1-13), but bounced back with wins over South Kerry (2-15 to 0-13) and West Kerry (2-17 to 0-14). In the quarter-final, they met Templenoe, who had beaten them in the County Senior Club Championship semi-final last year. Dingle avenged that defeat with a convincing 2-18 to 0-10 victory.

Key players to watch

Mid Kerry have a balanced team with a mix of experience and youth. Their captain is Ronan Murphy, who plays for Milltown-Castlemaine and is a former Kerry minor and under-21 player. He is a versatile defender who can also chip in with scores. Mid Kerry also have some talented forwards, such as Gavan O’Grady (Glenbeigh-Glencar), Liam Carey (Beaufort), and Darran O’Sullivan (Glenbeigh-Glencar). O’Grady is their top scorer with 1-15 in four games, while Carey and O’Sullivan are both former All-Ireland winners with Kerry.

Dingle have a star-studded team with several players who have represented Kerry at various levels. Their captain is Paul Geaney, who is one of the best forwards in the country. He has scored 1-20 in four games for Dingle this year, including 0-9 against Templenoe. Dingle also have his cousin Mikey Geaney, who plays at midfield or half-forward, and his brother Dylan Geaney, who is a promising young forward. Another key player for Dingle is Tom O’Sullivan, who is a regular starter for Kerry at corner-back.

Tips and predictions

This semi-final promises to be a close and exciting contest between two strong teams. Both teams have plenty of scoring power and can play fast and attractive football. However, they also have some weaknesses that could be exploited by their opponents.

Mid Kerry have been inconsistent in their performances, as they struggled to beat Na Gaeil and Kerins O’Rahilly’s by narrow margins. They also conceded two goals in each of those games, which could be a concern against Dingle’s potent attack. Mid Kerry will need to tighten up their defence and be more clinical in front of goal if they want to reach the final.

Dingle have been more impressive in their wins over South Kerry and Templenoe, but they also have some areas to improve on. They lost to East Kerry in their opening game, which showed that they can be vulnerable against well-organized teams. They also rely heavily on Paul Geaney for scoring, which could be a problem if he is marked tightly or has an off day. Dingle will need to find more scoring options and be more consistent in their performance if they want to win.

Based on these factors, I predict that Dingle will edge out Mid Kerry by a small margin of two or three points. They have more quality and experience in their team, and they have shown better form in their recent games. However, it will not be an easy game for them, as Mid Kerry will put up a strong fight and challenge them all the way. It should be a thrilling game to watch for the neutral fans.

