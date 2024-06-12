We have a list and explanations of the new GAA Inter-County Playing Rules thst have been recommended by Jim Gavin.

Start of games:

– One v one throw-ins, others retreat behind 45m lines

– All kick-outs from small rectangle

– Kick-outs from 20m line must pass new 40m arc

– No requirement for players outside 20m line

When in possession:

– GK receives only in large rectangle, player must be inside too

– Both teams keep 3 players inside own 65m line

– Attacking mark inside 20m, kick from outside 45m

– Play on from mark, original stands if no advantage

The tackle:

– New definition, one initial contact with open hand

Advantage:

– No restriction to 5 seconds, called back if no advantage

Dissent:

– Free moved forward 30/50m for any instance

Scoring:

– 2 points from new 40m arc

– 4 points for goal

Tactical fouls:

– 30m or 50m advancement for tactical fouls

– ‘Solo and go’ from free with 30/50m advancement if impeded within 13m

Cynical play/Black cards:

– Holding player without grounding = black card

– Contributing to melee = black card

– 10-minute sin bin for dissent, player replaced

