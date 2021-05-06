We have a list and explanations of the new GAA Inter-County Playing Rules that include Sin Bin, Advantage Rule & substitutions.

Hurling | Denying a Goalscoring Opportunity

If any of the following infractions are committed, on an attacking player with a goal-scoring opportunity, either inside the 20-metre line or the semi-circular arc (a) To pull down an opponent or

(b) To trip an opponent with hands, arm, leg, foot, or hurley or

• Not all yellow cards come under this cynical behaviour rule – only those listed are

(c) To use the hurley in a careless manner (5.6)

the following penalties shall apply –

(i) A Penalty Puck shall be awarded to the team affected.

(ii) Additional to being issued a Caution (Yellow Card), the offender shall be sent to the Sin Bin for 10 minutes.

the offender shall be ordered off for the remainder of the game, including Extra-Time when played. 3

Hurling | Denying a Goalscoring Opportunity

to be considered under this rule.

• All other infractions remain unchanged.

• It is the decision of the Referee as to whether it is a goal-scoring opportunity or not, but it must be inside the 20m line or the semi-circular arc. Key factors the referee should consider.

• Where the foul occurred?

• How many defenders are between the attaching player and the goals? • Could another defender make a tackle before reaching the goals? • How many players are in the area in front of the goals?

• If it is not a goal scoring opportunity a yellow card and a free will be awarded. • This rule applies to Senior Inter-County League & Championship only in 2021.

• If a Category II Infraction – Cynical Behaviour is committed, on an attacking

Football | Denying a Goalscoring Opportunity

player with a goal-scoring opportunity, either inside the 20-metre line or the semi-circular arc, a Penalty Kick shall be awarded to the team affected.”

• If a player commits a Cynical Behaviour infraction within the 20-metre line or the semi circular arc and outside the large rectangle, and it is not a goal-scoring opportunity, the referee will deal with foul as per rule i.e. issue the card and award a free-kick.

• There is no change to the cynical behaviour fouls. The rule change allows a Referee to award a penalty kick if the infraction is committed inside the 20m line or the semi-circle and the Referee deems it to be a goal-scoring opportunity. • All other black cards and consequences continue as before.

• It is the decision of the Referee as to whether it is a goal-scoring opportunity or not. However, it must be inside the 20m line or the semi-circular arc. Things the referee should consider:

• Where the foul occurred

• How many defenders are between the attaching player and the goals • Could another defender make a tackle before reaching the goals? • How many players are in the area in front of the goals?

• This is only for Senior Inter-County League & Championship 2021.

Sin Bin

• The player shall be sent to Sin Bin for 10minutes.

• Exception, a player who had earlier been issued a yellow, shall be shown a red card, and sent off for the remainder of the game, including extra time.

• If a player is in the Sin Bin with an unexpired period and the game goes to extra time, the team shall start extra time with 14 players.

• If a player has been sent off during normal time with a Red card (either a straight red or a double yellow), he can be replaced for the start of extra time as per rule.

• The 10 minutes begin when the Referee restarts the game. • The player shall return to play at the next break in play after the 10 minutes has elapsed.

• If the player returns to play without the permission of the Referee at a break in play, he will be penalised with a yellow card (Rule 6.1 Challenging the Authority of the Referee) and then given a red card.

• If a goalkeeper is sent to the sin-bin, it is at the discretion of the relevant team management as to how to address this matter (e.g. they may choose to use a substitute & bring on their reserve goalkeeper or use a player already on the pitch as a goalkeeper, who will need a distinctive top to have the goalkeeper privileges).

• If the player while in the Sin Bin commits another aggressive infraction, he shall be issued with an appropriate card and cannot return to the game.

Advantage Rule | Change

• When an Aggressive Foul is committed, the Referee may allow the play to continue if he considers that this presents the potential of a goal-scoring opportunity or another advantage to the team offended by creating or capitalising on time and space.

• He shall signal the advantage by raising an arm upright and shall allow the advantage to run by maintaining his arm in the upright position for up to five seconds after the foul or for less time if it becomes clear that no advantage has accrued.

• If he deems no advantage to have accrued, he may subsequently award a free for the foul from where it occurred, except as provided under Exceptions (v) and (vi) of Rule 2.2. He shall also apply any relevant disciplinary action.

• This is a major change to the wording of the rule.

• Advantage can only be played in two circumstances:

• Goal scoring opportunity

• By creating or capitalising on time and space.

• A goalscoring opportunity is for the Referee to decide but should be a clear opportunity.

• Creating or capitalising on time and space, effectively means that advantage should only be played when the player that is fouled is clear and has time and space. If a player is surrounded and being tackled the Referee must penalise any foul play by awarding the free.

• Once the referee has decided to give advantage, they shall signal the advantage by raising an arm upright and shall allow the advantage to run by maintaining his arm in the upright position for up to five seconds after the foul or for less time if it becomes clear that no advantage has accrued.

• If he deems no advantage to have accrued, the referee may subsequently award a free for the foul from where it occurred.

• Within the five seconds, if the player who received the advantage is fouled again, and as per rule, the referee can play advantage again, and if no advantage has accrued, the referee may subsequently award a free for the foul from where the second foul occurred.

• Furthermore, if the player who received the advantage committees a foul within five seconds, the referee shall award a free against that player from where the foul occurred.

Temporary substitution | Suspected Head Injury

• (ii) A player who sustains a suspected head injury, if instructed by the Referee, shall temporarily leave the Field of Play for further assessment before the player’s fitness to return is determined. • In the circumstance of either (i) or (ii) above, a Temporary Substitute may be used, and shall not count as a substitutions under Rule 2.4 (i) and (ii), Rules of Specification. • The following acts shall not count as substitutions under Rule 2.4 (i) and (ii), Rules of Specification.

• (1) The use of the Temporary Substitute for a player instructed to leave the field under the Rule. • (2) The return to the field of play of the injured (blood or suspected head injury) player as a direct replacement for the Temporary Substitute. • (3) The return to the field of play of the injured (blood or suspected head injury) player as a replacement for any other player if the Temporary Substitute has previously been sent off or substituted.

