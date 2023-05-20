Video highlights – Galway get result against Tyrone in first group game

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Galway v Tyrone in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/QBLNSwo16u — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 20, 2023

1,210 total views, 1,210 views today

Galway Outshines Tyrone: A Satisfying Victory in Salthill

Galway 0-16 0-12 Tyrone Result

Galway emerged triumphant in an exciting clash against Tyrone on a Saturday evening in Salthill. Despite a spirited performance from Tyrone, Galway showcased their resilience and answered every challenge thrown their way.

Galway’s Ability to Survive:

Galway has developed a reputation for thriving in tense matches, and this game was no exception. Over the past 18 months, they have consistently found ways to survive and come out on top, a trait that proved vital in this encounter.

Red Card Alters the Game:

In the 19th minute, Frank Burns of Tyrone received a red card for fouling Jack Glynn, reducing Tyrone to 14 men for the majority of the match. This turn of events shifted the dynamics of the game in Galway’s favor.

Galway’s First-Half Dominance:

Throughout the first half, Galway’s patient approach paid dividends. Shane Walsh and Cillian McDaid impressed with their early scores, and Galway led 0-7 to 0-4 at halftime. The locals were particularly pleased with their team’s ability to respond whenever Tyrone narrowed the deficit.

Tyrone’s Resilience:

Despite being a man down, Tyrone fought back in the second half and closed the gap to just one point, 0-8 to 0-7. Darren McCurry’s sharp free-taking kept Tyrone in contention, but Galway managed to hold on.

Galway’s Late Surge:

Galway regained their momentum in the closing stages, as Shane Walsh, Matthew Tierney, Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid, and substitute Rob Finnerty contributed vital scores. Their efforts helped Galway secure a 0-16 to 0-12 advantage with four minutes remaining.

Crucial Points Seal the Victory:

An inspirational point from Damien Comer followed by a Walsh free kick extended Galway’s lead to 0-16 to 0-12. Although McCurry responded with a free for Tyrone, they were unable to find the crucial goal they needed. Galway emerged as the victors, setting the stage for an intriguing group stage.

Key Scorers:

Galway’s scoring was led by Shane Walsh with 0-6 (4 frees), while Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid, and Peter Cooke contributed 0-2 each. Matthew Tierney, Rob Finnerty, Johnny Heaney, and Damien Comer added 0-1 each to the scoreboard.

Tyrone’s scoring was dominated by Darren McCurry, who notched up 0-7 (5 frees). Darragh Canavan contributed 0-2 (2 frees), while Conor Meyler, Cormac Quinn, Peter Harte, and Mattie Donnelly each added 0-1.

Lineups:

Galway fielded a strong team with Connor Gleeson in goal, and Jack Glynn, Seán Kelly, and Johnny McGrath forming the defensive line. The midfield was anchored by Paul Conroy and John Maher, while Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney, and Peter Cooke commanded the half-forward line. The forward line consisted of Ian Burke, Damien Comer, and Shane Walsh, with several substitutions made throughout the match.

Tyrone’s lineup included Niall Morgan in goal, and Michael McKernan, Padraig Hampsey, and Ronan McNamee in defense. Conor Meyler, Cormac Quinn, and Peter Harte played crucial roles in midfield, while the forward line featured notable players such as Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly, and Darragh Canavan. Tyrone also made substitutions to bolster their team’s performance.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com