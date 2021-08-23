What is coming up in Sports this week?

What is coming up in Sport this week? Find out all about what is coming up in GAA, Football, Rugby, MMA and Boxing here at SportsNewsIreland.

What is coming up in Sports this week? The upcoming week of sports has a lot of action to get through, with competitive games and PPV combat sports on the weekend agenda. Starting from Monday, there is a lot on show for sports fans.

GAA

Saturday 28 August

All-Ireland SFC semi-final
Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, 3.30 pm – RTE

All-Ireland MFC final
Meath or Sligo v Cork or Tyrone, TBC, TBC

Football

Premier League

Monday, 23 August

West Ham United vs Leicester City, the London Stadium, 8:00 pm – Sky Sports PL

Saturday, 28 August

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Ethiad Stadium, 12:30 pm – BT Sport 1

Aston Villa vs Bretford, Villa Park, 3:00 pm

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton, American Express Community Stadium 3:00 pm

Newcastle United vs Southampton, St. James’s Park, 3:00 pm

Norwich City vs Leicester City, Carrow Road Stadium, 3:00 pm

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace, the London Stadium, 3:00 pm

Liverpool vs Chelsea, Anfield, 5:30 pm – Sky Sports PL

Sunday 29th August

Burnley vs Leeds United, Turf Moor, 2:00 pm – Sky Sports PL

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 2:00 pm –

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Molineux Stadium, 4:30 pm – Sky Sports PL

Rugby

Sunday, 29 August

Boroughmuir Bears vs Stirling County, FOSROC Super6, 1:30 pm – FreeSports

MMA

Saturday, 28 August

UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Chikadze, UFC Apex, 1: 1:00 pm – ESPN+

Boxing

Saturday, 28 August

Ennis Brown vs Maxwell, Arena Birmingham, 7:30 pm – BT Sport 1

Sunday, 29 August

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley, Rocket Mortgage Field House, 12:30 am – BT Sport Box Office

