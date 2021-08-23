6 total views, 6 views today
What is coming up in Sport this week? Find out all about what is coming up in GAA, Football, Rugby, MMA and Boxing here at SportsNewsIreland.
What is coming up in Sports this week? The upcoming week of sports has a lot of action to get through, with competitive games and PPV combat sports on the weekend agenda. Starting from Monday, there is a lot on show for sports fans.
GAA
Saturday 28 August
All-Ireland SFC semi-final
Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, 3.30 pm – RTE
All-Ireland MFC final
Meath or Sligo v Cork or Tyrone, TBC, TBC
Football
Premier League
Monday, 23 August
West Ham United vs Leicester City, the London Stadium, 8:00 pm – Sky Sports PL
Saturday, 28 August
Manchester City vs Arsenal, Ethiad Stadium, 12:30 pm – BT Sport 1
Aston Villa vs Bretford, Villa Park, 3:00 pm
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton, American Express Community Stadium 3:00 pm
Newcastle United vs Southampton, St. James’s Park, 3:00 pm
Norwich City vs Leicester City, Carrow Road Stadium, 3:00 pm
West Ham United vs Crystal Palace, the London Stadium, 3:00 pm
Liverpool vs Chelsea, Anfield, 5:30 pm – Sky Sports PL
Sunday 29th August
Burnley vs Leeds United, Turf Moor, 2:00 pm – Sky Sports PL
Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 2:00 pm –
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Molineux Stadium, 4:30 pm – Sky Sports PL
Rugby
Sunday, 29 August
Boroughmuir Bears vs Stirling County, FOSROC Super6, 1:30 pm – FreeSports
MMA
Saturday, 28 August
UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Chikadze, UFC Apex, 1: 1:00 pm – ESPN+
Boxing
Saturday, 28 August
Ennis Brown vs Maxwell, Arena Birmingham, 7:30 pm – BT Sport 1
Sunday, 29 August
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley, Rocket Mortgage Field House, 12:30 am – BT Sport Box Office
