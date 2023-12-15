2023/24 World Darts Championship: Preview, Schedule & Results

The prestigious 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship kicks off at London’s Alexandra Palace, promising an adrenaline-packed start as reigning champion Michael Smith defends his title.

This thrilling event, running from December 15th to January 3rd, will witness 96 players from 27 countries competing for the coveted Sid Waddell Trophy and a staggering £2.5 million prize pool.

Smith, the top seed, made headlines globally with his remarkable victory last January, including an awe-inspiring nine-darter. His return to the Alexandra Palace this Friday promises an electrifying match against Dutch debutant Kevin Doets or Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finalist Stowe Buntz.

Featuring a mix of seasoned veterans and exciting newcomers, this championship is poised to deliver high-stakes drama. Former runner-up Simon Whitlock, two-time World Champion Gary Anderson, and the iconic Fallon Sherrock are among the names set to grace the stage in what promises to be an unforgettable competition.

The event will unfold over several action-packed days, culminating in the grand final on January 3rd. With a dazzling display of skill and determination, the world’s top players are gearing up for what could be a historic championship filled with unforgettable moments.

The new award is the latest addition to THE BIG 180 Campaign, which will see Paddy Power donate £1,000 to Prostate Cancer UK for every maximum scored during the 2023/24 World Darts Championship.

The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship

Schedule of Play

Friday December 15 (1900 GMT )

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Kevin Doets v Stowe Buntz (R1)

Cameron Menzies v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (R1)

Simon Whitlock v Paolo Nebrida (R1)

Michael Smith v Doets/Buntz (R2)

Saturday December 16

Afternoon Session ( 1230 GMT )

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Lee Evans v Sandro Eric Sosing (R1)

Connor Scutt v Krzysztof Kciuk (R1)

Jules van Dongen v Darren Penhall (R1)

Dave Chisnall v Menzies/Rodriguez (R2)

Evening Session ( 1900 GMT )

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Jamie Hughes v David Cameron (R1)

Keane Barry v Reynaldo Rivera (R1)

Scott Williams v Haruki Muramatsu (R1)

Gary Anderson v Whitlock/Nebrida (R2)

Sunday December 17

Afternoon Session ( 1230 GMT )

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Ricky Evans v Simon Adams (R1)

Jim Williams v Norman Madhoo (R1)

Matt Campbell v Lourence Ilagan (R1)

Joe Cullen v Van Dongen/Penhall (R2)

Evening Session ( 1900 GMT )

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Dylan Slevin v Florian Hempel (R1)

Niels Zonneveld v Darren Webster (R1)

Jermaine Wattimena v Fallon Sherrock (R1)

Luke Humphries v L Evans/Eric Sosing (R2)

Monday December 18 (1900 GMT )

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Mario Vandenbogaerde v Thibault Tricole (R1)

Gian van Veen v Man Lok Leung (R1)

Martin Lukeman v Haupai Puha (R1)

Gerwyn Price v Scutt/Kciuk (R2)

Tuesday December 19

Afternoon Session ( 1230 GMT )

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Ian White v Tomoya Goto (R1)

Ritchie Edhouse v Jeffrey de Graaf (R1)

Keegan Brown v Boris Krcmar (R1)

James Wade v Campbell/Ilagan (R2)

Evening Session ( 1900 GMT )

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Steve Beaton v Wessel Nijman (R1)

Mike De Decker v Dragutin Horvat (R1)

Ricardo Pietreczko v Mikuru Suzuki (R1)

Michael van Gerwen v Barry/Rivera (R2)

Wednesday December 20

Afternoon Session ( 1230 GMT )

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Radek Szaganski v Marko Kantele (R1)

Steve Lennon v Owen Bates (R1)

William O’Connor v Bhav Patel (R1)

Ross Smith v Zonneveld/Webster (R2)

Evening Session ( 1900 GMT )

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Ryan Joyce v Alex Spellman (R1)

Richard Veenstra v Ben Robb (R1)

Christian Kist v Luke Littler (R1)

Peter Wright v J Williams/Madhoo (R2)

Thursday December 21

Afternoon Session ( 1230 GMT )

2x First Round, 2x Second Round

Mickey Mansell v Xiaochen Zong (R1)

Luke Woodhouse v Berry van Peer (R1)

Madars Razma v De Decker/Horvat (R2)

Rob Cross v Vandenbogaerde/Tricole (R2)

Evening Session ( 1900 GMT )

4x Second Round

Andrew Gilding v Kist/Littler (R2)

Danny Noppert v S Williams/Muramatsu (R2)

Gabriel Clemens v Van Veen/Leung (R2)

Damon Heta v Lukeman/Puha (R2)

Friday December 22

Afternoon Session ( 1230 GMT )

4x Second Round

Brendan Dolan v Mansell/Zong (R2)

Jose de Sousa v Edhouse/De Graaf (R2)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Hughes/Cameron (R2)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Brown/Krcmar (R2)

Evening Session ( 1900 GMT )

4x Second Round

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Slevin/Hempel (R2)

Martin Schindler v Wattimena/Sherrock (R2)

Raymond van Barneveld v Szaganski/Kantele (R2)

Chris Dobey v O’Connor/Patel (R2)

Saturday December 23

Afternoon Session ( 1230 GMT )

4x Second Round

Kim Huybrechts v Veenstra/Robb (R2)

Callan Rydz v Pietreczko/Suzuki (R2)

Jonny Clayton v Lennon/Bates (R2)

Daryl Gurney v Beaton/Nijman (R2)

Evening Session ( 1900 GMT )

4x Second Round

Ryan Searle v White/Goto (R2)

Josh Rock v Woodhouse/Van Peer (R2)

Stephen Bunting v Joyce/Spellman (R2)

Nathan Aspinall v R Evans/Adams (R2)

Wednesday December 27

Afternoon Session ( 1230 GMT )

3x Third Round

Evening Session ( 1900 GMT )

3x Third Round

Thursday December 28

Afternoon Session ( 1230 GMT )

3x Third Round

Evening Session ( 1900 GMT )

3x Third Round

Friday December 29

Afternoon Session ( 1230 GMT )

3x Third Round

Evening Session ( 1900 GMT )

1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round

Saturday December 30

Afternoon Session ( 1230 GMT )

3x Fourth Round

Evening Session ( 1930 GMT )

3x Fourth Round

Monday January 1

Afternoon Session ( 1230 GMT )

2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session ( 1900 GMT )

2x Quarter-Finals

Tuesday January 2 (1930 GMT )

Semi-Finals

Wednesday January 3 (2000 GMT )

Final

