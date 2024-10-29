Dodgers One Win Away from World Series Title with 3-0 Series Lead

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the verge of securing their second World Series title in five years after a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in the Bronx, giving them a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Yankee Stadium offered little comfort for the home team as the Dodgers showcased their superiority both at the plate and on the mound, racing to an early lead that they never relinquished.

Despite trailing 4-0 and facing elimination in the bottom of the ninth, the Yankees sparked hope when Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer, threatening a dramatic comeback, but it ultimately fell short.

The Dodgers quickly established a 2-0 advantage in the top of the first inning, with Shohei Ohtani, nursing a shoulder injury from Game 2, drawing a leadoff walk followed by Freddie Freeman’s third home run of the World Series. Mookie Betts then drove in Tommy Edman to extend the lead to 3-0, prompting the Yankees to pull starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt before the end of the third inning.

The Yankees kept the game within reach by stranding five Dodgers baserunners in the subsequent two innings and finally recorded their first hit with a double from Giancarlo Stanton in the fourth. However, a stellar throw from Teoscar Hernandez in left field prevented Stanton from scoring after an Anthony Volpe line drive.

Thanks to five scoreless innings from starter Walker Buehler, the Dodgers tacked on another run in the sixth when Gavin Lux was hit by a pitch, stole second, and was driven home by Enrique Hernandez.

As in the first two games in California, the Yankees struggled offensively, with star slugger Aaron Judge remaining hitless. The series resumes on Tuesday evening at Yankee Stadium, where the Yankees must win to avoid a devastating 4-0 sweep.

Historically, no team has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a World Series, with only one team ever overcoming a 3-0 deficit in any MLB seven-game playoff series: the Boston Red Sox against the Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship Series.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Dodgers 6-3 Yankees

Game 2: Dodgers 4-2 Yankees

Game 3: Yankees 2-4 Dodgers

Game 4 (in New York): Tuesday, October 29

Game 5* (in New York): Wednesday, October 30

Game 6* (in LA): Friday, November 1

Game 7* (in LA): Saturday, November 2

*If necessary. All games start at 20:08 Eastern Time (early next morning UK time). Home team listed first.

