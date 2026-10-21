GPA Member Survey 2026: Majority of Inter-County Gaelic Footballers Reject Further Rule Changes

The latest findings from the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) Member Survey Report 2026 reveal that the vast majority of male inter-county Gaelic footballers are firmly opposed to any additional rule changes in the sport.

The comprehensive survey, which gathered insights from over 3,500 inter-county players, also sheds light on player sentiments regarding hurling adjustments, fixture scheduling, injury rates, and commercial rights.

Gaelic Football: Clear Resistance to Major Overhauls

Gaelic football’s Expert Advisory Group recently put forward 11 proposed rule adjustments aimed at curbing slow build-ups and enhancing the game’s flow. These include limiting consecutive handpasses to three, banning fisted points, and bringing back the four-point goal—all of which are currently being trialed in the third-level Division 1 league.

However, player feedback highlights a distinct disconnect with these sweeping proposals:

76% of male footballers surveyed are completely opposed to further rule changes.

of male footballers surveyed are completely opposed to further rule changes. 23.5% indicate that only minor tweaks are necessary.

indicate that only minor tweaks are necessary. A mere 0.5% believe that significant changes are required.

GPA Chief Executive Tom Parsons emphasized that players are generally content with the existing structure of the game. “Particularly in football this year, with the change in rules, there’s definitely not an appetite for major changes,” Parsons told RTÉ Sport. “Major changes like the three-point rule, I don’t think that’ll be a flier with players.”

Hurling Rule Trials and Championship Formats

The hurling landscape shows a more mixed reaction from players, with 24 separate proposed rule changes currently undergoing trials in the third-level league. According to the GPA survey:

66% (two-thirds) support the return of the maor foirne (team sideline official).

support the return of the maor foirne (team sideline official). 58% back increasing substitutions from five to seven.

back increasing substitutions from five to seven. 51% narrowly favour introducing a two-point sideline cut.

Conversely, hurling players demonstrated fierce resistance to other experimental rules: 86% oppose making puckouts cross the 45-metre line, and 81% reject pushing ’65s’ back to the halfway line.

Regarding the championship structure, 53% of hurlers across all tiers express satisfaction with the current format. Meanwhile, 38% would prefer detaching the All-Ireland series from the provincial championships—a sentiment particularly popular among Joe McDonagh Cup players.

Welfare, Injuries, and Fixture Logistics

Beyond on-field rules, the 2026 survey tackled critical player welfare and scheduling concerns:

Friday Night Fixtures: 63% of male players are open to playing on Friday nights, but only under the strict condition that they receive financial compensation for taking time off regular work.

63% of male players are open to playing on Friday nights, but only under the strict condition that they receive financial compensation for taking time off regular work. Injury Statistics: A striking 74% of all players (male and female) reported sustaining an injury in 2026, consistent with 2025 figures. Hamstrings remain the primary issue for male players (28%), while lower leg injuries (20%) and ACL tears (5% vs. 3% for males) remain notable risks for female players.

A striking of all players (male and female) reported sustaining an injury in 2026, consistent with 2025 figures. Hamstrings remain the primary issue for male players (28%), while lower leg injuries (20%) and ACL tears (5% vs. 3% for males) remain notable risks for female players. Data Sharing: An overwhelming 85% of players support sharing performance data to a centralized database to better monitor workloads, welfare, and injury risks.

An overwhelming of players support sharing performance data to a centralized database to better monitor workloads, welfare, and injury risks. Rest Periods: Nearly half of the players (49%) reported having two weeks or less of downtime between the conclusion of their club season and the start of inter-county training.

Commercial Rights and Name/Image/Likeness

The survey also highlighted ongoing commercial hurdles for amateur athletes. A remarkable 86% of players believe they should be able to commercially benefit from their own name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. Adding weight to this demand, 139 players reported being blocked from pursuing commercial or media opportunities by their own respective teams over the past year.

As the GAA continues to evaluate experimental rules ahead of upcoming congresses, sports administrators will likely have to weigh expert recommendations closely against the clear, cautious consensus voiced by the players on the ground.

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