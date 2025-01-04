Luke Littler Makes History as Youngest World Darts Champion with Stunning Victory

Luke Littler delivered a masterclass performance to defeat Michael van Gerwen 7-3 and claim the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship title at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace on Friday. At just 17 years old, Littler etched his name in the record books as the youngest-ever World Darts Champion, surpassing Van Gerwen’s previous record.

The teenage prodigy showcased his brilliance in a generational showdown, averaging 102 and landing 56% of his doubles to secure a landmark victory. Littler, who fell short in last year’s final against Luke Humphries, redeemed himself with a dominant display, fulfilling his potential on the sport’s grandest stage.

A Dream Realised

“Since hitting the winning double, it still hasn’t sunk in,” Littler admitted. “This is a moment I’ve dreamed of, and to achieve it at this age is beyond words. I’ve felt at home on this stage throughout the tournament, and tonight, apart from the last leg, I didn’t feel any nerves.”

Littler stormed to an early 4-0 lead, punishing a shaky start from Van Gerwen. Although the Dutch icon rallied in the latter stages, Littler’s relentless scoring power proved insurmountable. The victory also propelled Littler to world number two, leapfrogging Van Gerwen in the rankings.

Van Gerwen Praises the Rising Star

Despite missing out on his fourth World Championship crown, Van Gerwen graciously acknowledged Littler’s achievement. “Every so often, a star is born, and Luke is one of them,” said the three-time champion. “Losing hurts, as it should, but I take my hat off to him. He deserved it.”

Van Gerwen had a strong tournament but struggled with early doubles in the final, allowing Littler to capitalise. The Dutchman vowed to bounce back, adding, “I’ve come a long way, but tonight I was outplayed by an incredible talent. I’ll keep fighting to improve.”

Match Highlights

•Set 1 (3-1): Littler punished missed doubles from Van Gerwen to take an early lead.

•Set 2 (3-0): A blistering 115 average saw Littler double his advantage.

•Set 3 (3-1): Littler’s precision on doubles extended his lead further.

•Set 4 (3-1): The teenager continued his dominance with clinical finishing.

•Set 5 (1-3): Van Gerwen found form, landing finishes of 80 and 132.

•Set 6 (3-2): Littler fired back with legs of 13, 12, and 14 darts.

•Set 7 (2-3): Van Gerwen clawed back another set with a 12-dart leg.

•Set 8 (3-0): Littler’s relentless scoring, including a 112 average, left him on the brink.

•Set 9 (1-3): Van Gerwen extended the match with a spirited set win.

•Set 10 (3-0): Littler sealed the title with an emphatic clean sweep.

Historic Victory

Littler’s triumph represents a new era for darts, with the 17-year-old now a household name in the sport. Fans and pundits alike have hailed the Warrington wonderkid’s composure and talent, cementing his status as a future legend.

2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship Final

•Luke Littler 7-3 Michael van Gerwen

(3-1, 3-0, 3-1, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2, 2-3, 3-0, 1-3, 3-0)

Stay tuned for more updates and reactions as the darts world celebrates Littler’s historic rise to greatness!

