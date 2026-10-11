NFL: 57-yard Field Goal Seals Jaguars Win in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars scored a late field goal to defeat Philadelphia Eagles 19-17 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

Kicker Cam Little was the hero in what was the 14th time the venue has hosted an NFL game since the Raiders defeated the Bears 24-21 in October 2019.

Little’s successful 57-yard effort at the end of the game was the climax of an exciting final few minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Eagles had just seconds earlier looked to have done enough to take the victory when their kicker Jake Elliott kicked his field goal from 48 yards.

The Eagles, who had won both of their previous matches outside the USA, against Jacksonville at Wembley in 2018 and Green Bay in Brazil in 2024, however, tasted defeat for the first time in an International fixture.

The Jaguars, who are a regular feature at Wembley Stadium, had won seven of their previous 14 International games.

Early Stages

The opening play of the game saw Eagles’ linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and Jaguars’ defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr both disqualified.

The Jags thought they had scored a touchdown but with many players involved in a melee in the centre of the field, officials, who at first, had difficulty in regaining control, disallowed the score, and found both Trotter and Thomas Jr guilty of unnecessary rough play, thus disqualifying them both.

The Jaguars, the designated home team for the fixture, took the lead through Parker Washington in the opening quarter.

A short Trevor Lawrence pass to Washington saw the wide receiver race 51 yards to the endzone and break the scoreboard deadlock.

Cam Little’s extra point gave the Jaguars a 7-0 lead over the Eagles at the end of the first quarter.

Parker Washington to the house 🏠 Jaguars take the lead in London 🇬🇧 https://t.co/dK0Qs6uJFX — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 11, 2026

Shipley Eagles’ Touchdown

Will Shipley got the Eagles on the scoreboard in the second quarter. The running back went through the centre from two yards out, thanks mainly to the work of Will Lampkin in clearing the way for him, to touchdown for the Philly outfit. Unfortunately, Shipley later picked up an injury and was out of the game for the final two quarters.

Taking the Ship across the pond 🚢 https://t.co/YnpiHEpRqI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 11, 2026

With kicker Jake Elliott adding the extra point, the sides were level at 7-7 with 8:46 remaining to the half.

Second Touchdown for Eagles

The Eagles soon doubled their score when Darius Cooper was on the end of a 62-yard throw from Jalen Hurts. The wide receiver sped for the line to claim a second Philadelphia touchdown of the afternoon.

DARIUS COOPER, 62-YARD TOUCHDOWN EAGLES TAKE THE LEAD. @PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/eKpCwhW8QZ — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

With Elliott successful again with this kick, Eagles moved into a 14-7 lead with 5:31 to play in the second quarter.

Despite the best efforts of Trevor Lawrence, with his Jaguars side camped inside the 3m line in the dying minutes of the half, the Jacksonville franchise failed to add to their side of the scoreboard, leaving the half-time score: Philadelphia Eagles 14 Jacksonville Jaguars 7.

In the third quarter, Cam Little successfully kicked for the posts again with 7:15 to play.

A 34-yard field goal effort, held by Logan Cooker, dissected the posts to reduce the Jags’ deficit to four points. Little’s score was the only one of third quarter which ended Eagles 14 Jaguars 10.

With Jaguars deep in the Eagles’ end midway through the final quarter, Trevor Lawrence and his team mates failed to break the Eagles’ defensive element to score. The frustration was visible both on the face and in the actions of the Jacksonville quarterback, but despite his side’s best effort they turned possession over to their opponents.

Second TD of the game for Parker Washington

Their determination finally paid off when Lawrence found Parker Washington for the the wide receiver’s second touchdown of the game. With 3:26 left on the clock, a 27-yard pass from the quarterback was successfully caught by Washington in the endzone to put the Jaguars back into the game’s lead.

Cam Little missed his effort to add the extra point – his first miss of the afternoon, leaving the Jaguars with a lead of 16-14 in the dying minutes of the clash.

In the final seconds of the game, the Eagles’ Jake Elliott succeeded with a kick from 48 yards to put his side into a slender 17-16 lead. The Jags running back Ameer Abdullah, however, returned the kick off to the 40-yard line. With one second to play in the game, Cam Little stepped up to kick a huge 57-yarder to give the Jacksonville outfit a 19-17 win in this the first of two games for his team in London this month.

JAGS RETURN THE KICKOFF INTO FIELD GOAL RANGE WITH ONE SECOND LEFT AND CAM LITTLE WINS IT WITH A 57-YARDER 🤯 https://t.co/4Dsyp5PP1Q — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 11, 2026

Reaction

The Jaguars’ kicker Cam Little said after his successful 57-yard field goal:

“The opportunity presented itself, but you’ve got to shut it away. So I think that’s what you prepare for. I was explaining to a reporter earlier like my job is strictly like I’d be practicing penalty kicks and set pieces all practice long. That’s all I do. I don’t play possession. I don’t play seven a side, five a side; I literally just play set pieces on practice.

Little’s Head Coach, Liam Coen, commenting of the victory stated:

“Mental toughness. It’s kind of what we talked about all week, staying the course. One second left on the clock, guys competing to the end when things weren’t really going your way.

“Guys stayed the course and made plays, we had D-Ham [DaVon Hamilton] snapping again. It was just kind of wild we were in that position. Nobody flinched. Nobody blinked. Nobody blamed. Guys stayed the course and ended up squeaking away with a win.”

Next Week

Last weekend Indianapolis Colts were 30-13 victors over the Washington Commanders in front of a crowd of 60,907 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The third NFL London game of the 2026 regular season will be @wembleystadium next Sunday when the @HoustonTexans will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That will be the 45th NFL regular season International game played in London.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com