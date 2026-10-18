NFL – Texans v Jaguars – Live on Virgin Media Two

For the third consecutive week, the NFL will play a regular season game in London as the Texans and Jaguars meet at Wembley Stadium.

Jacksonville defeated Philadelphia, 19-17, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last week while Houston earned their first win of the season with a 26-3 win at Tennessee.

The Jaguars lead the NFL in rushing defence this season and became the second team in the Super Bowl era to not allow an opposing player to rush for 40-or-more yards in their first five games of a season, joining the 1969 Dallas Cowboys.

This week, Jacksonville can tie the 1998-2000 Baltimore Ravens (23 consecutive games) for the third-longest streak of consecutive games without allowing an opposing player to rush for 75-or-more yards in the Super Bowl era.

Houston defensive end Will Anderson leads the NFL with 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss this season and is one of three players with at least 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in his team’s first five games of a season since 2000.

The AFC South rivals met twice last season, with the Jaguars winning 17-10 at their home venue of Everbank Stadium, before the Texans avenged that defeat with a 36-29 victory at NRG Stadium.

Last season, both teams reached the play-offs, with the Jaguars losing at home to Buffalo Bills in the wild card round. The Texans lost out to the New England Patriots in the divisional round.

Live coverage today on Virgin Media Two starts at 2.25pm, with the game kicking off at 2.30pm.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com