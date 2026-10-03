NFL – Week 4 Previews

Five teams remain undefeated heading into Week 4 of the NFL Regular Season. Interestingly, three of them – Kansas City, Las Vegas and Minnesota– all missed the postseason in 2025.

For the third time in NFL history and excluding the 1920 inaugural NFL season, six head coaches in their first year with a team have won at least two of their team’s first three games of a season, the six head coaches being Buffalo’s Joe Brady (3-0), Las Vegas’ Klint Kubiak (3-0), the New York Giants’ John Harbaugh (2-1), Pittsburgh’s Mike McCarthy (2-1), Baltimore’s Jesse Minter (2-1) and Cleveland’s Todd Monken (2-1).

With the first of this season’s NFL London games scheduled for this Sunday, here is a look at some of this weekend’s fixtures.

Indianapolis (1-2) at Washington (1-2) Live on Virgin Media Two at 2.25pm

The first of three London NFL games this season sees the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders face off at White Hart Lane Stadium on Sunday, with a 2.30pm kick-off.

Both teams are coming off two-point wins in Week 3 for their first victories of the season. Indianapolis’ Daniel Jones, who started in Berlin last season, and Washington’s Marcus Mariota, who started in Madrid, are set to become the seventh and eighth quarterbacks to start an international game in consecutive seasons in different markets, joining Matthew Stafford (London 2025/Australia 2026), Aaron Rodgers (London 2024/Ireland 2025); Philip Rivers (London 2018/Mexico 2019), Derek Carr (Mexico 2017, London 2018), Matt Ryan (Canada 2013/London 2014) and Jay Cutler (Canada 2010/London 2011).

Kansas City (3-0) at Las Vegas (3-0)

This is a clash of two unbeaten sides this season.

Last week, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes recorded his 115th career win, tying Tom Brady for the most wins by a quarterback in his first 150 career starts, including the postseason, in NFL history.

Las Vegas quarterback Kirk Cousins is the only quarterback this season with three touchdown passes in each of the first three weeks and became the first quarterback age 38-or-older with at least three touchdown passes in each of his team’s first three games of a season.

With at least three touchdown passes on Sunday against Kansas City, Cousins, can tie Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Marino (four consecutive games in 1987 with Miami) and Kurt Warner (four in 1999 with the St. Louis Rams) as well as Patrick Mahomes (four in 2021 with Kansas City) for the most consecutive games with at least three touchdown passes to begin a season in NFL history.

The Raiders’ tight end Brock Bowers had 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in his season debut last week, his sixth career game with at least 10 receptions, the most by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.

Denver (2-1) at San Francisco (3-0)

The 49ers, one of two remaining undefeated teams in the NFC (along with Minnesota), lead the league in point differential (+48), rank second in scoring offence, and are tied for third in scoring defence in the first three weeks.

San Francisco became the fourth team since 1990 to allow zero sacks in each of its’ first three games of a season, joining the 2014 Cincinnati Bengals as well as the 1999 and 2005 Indianapolis Colts.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the only quarterback with multiple touchdown passes and a passer rating of 100-or-higher in each of the first three weeks, leads the NFL with a 133.1 passer rating and ranks tied for first with nine touchdown passes in 2026. He has 14 career games with a passer rating of 130-or-higher (minimum 10 attempts in each game), the most by a quarterback under the age of 27 in NFL history.

With a touchdown reception on Sunday against Denver, Christian McCaffrey, who entered the NFL in 2017, can surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (36 touchdown receptions) for the most receiving touchdowns by a running back in the Super Bowl era.

Denver quarterback Bo Nix recorded two third quarter touchdown passes and the game-winning rushing touchdown with 47 seconds remaining to help the Broncos overcome a 16-point halftime deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Nix has 12 career regular season game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, trailing only Dak Prescott (14), Justin Herbert (13) and Matt Ryan (13) for the most by a quarterback in his first three seasons since 1970.

Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga, who spent the first four seasons of his career with San Francisco, became the first player since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, to record a sack and multiple interceptions, including an interception return of 50-or-more yards for a touchdown, in a single quarter of a single game, which he accomplished during the fourth quarter of last week’s game.

New England (1-2) at Buffalo (3-0)

The Bills can advance to 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the second time in franchise history (1991-92). Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who last week became the first quarterback ever with multiple rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games, became the fourth player ever with at least six rushing touchdowns in nine consecutive seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk (10 from 1994-2003), LaDainian Tomlinson (10 from 2001-10) and Jim Brown (nine from 1957-65).

With a win on Sunday against New England, Allen, who has 99 career wins since entering the NFL in 2018, including the postseason, can become the fourth quarterback all-time with at least 100 wins, including the postseason, in his first nine seasons, joining Patrick Mahomes (112 wins), Russell Wilson (107) and Tom Brady (101).

Buffalo linebacker Greg Rousseau leads the NFL with six sacks this season and became the third player since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, with two-or-more sacks in each of his team’s first three games of a season, joining Mark Gastineau (1984 with the New York Jets) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene (1998 with Carolina).

Jacksonville (2-1) at Cincinnati (2-1)

Last week, in the Jaguars’ 35-6 win over the Patriots, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter recorded his first career interception and became the fourth player since 2000 with an interception and a touchdown reception in his first two career seasons, joining Marcus Jones, Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher and Christian Wilkins. Jacksonville looks to begin 3-1 or better in consecutive seasons for the second time in team history (1997-99). The Jacksonville outfit will be in London in the coming weeks for two games.

Atlanta (1-2) at New Orleans (1-2) (Monday night)

The Falcons visit the Saints in an NFC South showdown on Monday, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Superdome reopening after Hurricane Katrina. On September 25, 2006, New Orleans hosted Atlanta and earned a 23-3 victory in the first game at the Superdome following the hurricane.

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