NFL – Week 6 Previews

Today is the final of the three London 2026 NFL regular season games as the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet at Wembley Stadium

The Jaguars, who defeated the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend are placing consecutive games in the English capital.

This season so far, 24 NFL games have featured a game-winning score in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or in overtime.

Three teams – Kansas City (4-0), Minnesota (5-0, Week 6 bye) and San Francisco (5-0) – remain undefeated while eight teams that missed the postseason in 2025 have a winning record through the first five weeks.

Here are some select previews for Week 6 of the NFL

Los Angeles Chargers (0-5) at Kansas City (4-0)

The Chiefs, coming off a Week 5 bye, can begin 5-0 for the fifth time since head coach Andy Reid was hired in 2013. Reid, who also led Philadelphia to a 5-0 start in 2004, can become the third head coach all-time to lead a team to a 5-0 start in six season.

Kansas City running back Kenneth Walker has 621 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns this season and is one of two players in NFL history with at least 175 scrimmage yards in three of his first four games with a franchise. In Week 6, he can become the first running back in 60 seasons (Emerson Boozer, 1967 with the New York Jets) with multiple touchdowns in four of his team’s first five games of a season.

Buffalo (4-1) at Las Vegas (3-2)

Last week, Bills quarterback Josh Allen became the fourth quarterback all-time with at least 100 wins, including the postseason, in his first nine career seasons, joining Patrick Mahomes (112), Russell Wilson (107) and Tom Brady (101). Allen totalled 331 yards (210 passing, 121 rushing) and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in the win, becoming the first quarterback ever with a rushing touchdown in each of his team’s first five games of a season.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is one of two tight ends in NFL history with at least 80 receiving yards and a touchdown reception in each of his first three games of a season, joining Rob Gronkowski (2011 with New England). This week, he can become the fifth tight end ever with five receptions, including a touchdown catch, in five consecutive games..

New York Jets (2-3) at New England (3-2)

Last week, the Jets recorded eight sacks, the most by any team in a game this season, in the team’s 17-12 victory over Cleveland, including three sacks by rookie EDGE David Bailey. Bailey is one of three players in the last 24 seasons (2003-26) to record three sacks in a game within his first five career games.

In Week 5, New England quarterback Drake Maye became the youngest player ever (24 years, 42 days) and the fourth player all-time with at least 350 passing yards (374), four touchdown passes, a passer rating of 150-or-higher (150.9) and a rushing touchdown in a single game.

Baltimore (4-1) at Cleveland (3-2)

The Ravens and Browns are two of eight teams with at least three wins in 2026 that missed the playoffs last season. Cleveland can win each of its first three home games for the third time since 1999 (2004 and 2020) while Baltimore can win each of its first four road games for the second time in franchise history (2020).

Baltimore’s Derrick Henry can become the third running back age 32-or-older with a touchdown in each of his team’s first six games of a season.

Cleveland’s Denzel Boston leads all rookies with 330 receiving yards and leads the NFL with 20.6 yards per reception this season (minimum 10 catches). He is one of five players in the Super Bowl era to record a reception of 25-or-more yards in each of his first five career games.

Dallas (2-3) at Green Bay (3-2)

Last week, Packers wide receivers Christian Watson (six receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns) and Matthew Golden (six receptions for 123 yards) became the fourth pair of teammates to each average 20-or-more yards per catch on six-or-more receptions in the same game since 2000..

Watson (26 for 474; 18.2) and Golden (24 receptions for 397 yards; 16.5) are one of four pairs of wide receiver teammates to average at least 16 yards per catch on 20-or-more receptions in their team’s first five games of a season since 2000.

Washington (1-3-1) at San Francisco (5-0) (Monday night)

The 49ers can win each of their first six games of a season for the fourth time in franchise history (1984, 1990 and 2019).

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy leads the NFL with 13 touchdown passes and ranks second among qualified passers with a 119.3 rating this season. In Week 6, he can become the first quarterback since 2018 (Philip Rivers) with multiple touchdown passes and a passer rating of 90-or-higher in each of his team’s first six games of a season.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner recorded his 20th career forced fumble last week and is one of three players under the age of 30 with at least 20 forced fumbles and 10 interceptions since 2000, joining Lavonte David and Charles Tillman.

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels recorded rushing touchdowns of 38 and 26 yards in Week 5 and became the second quarterback since 1950 with multiple rushing touchdowns of 25-or-more yards in the same game.

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