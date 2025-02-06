Rory McIlroy Stars in Happy Gilmore 2 as Adam Sandler Assembles Golf’s Greatest

Happy Gilmore is back, and this time, it’s bigger than ever. Adam Sandler has teamed up with golf’s elite for Happy Gilmore 2, and the star-studded lineup includes professional legends Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Thomas. The highly anticipated sequel will hit Netflix in 2025, promising comedy and epic golf moments.

Shooter McGavin Returns!

Christopher McDonald, reprising his role as the iconic Shooter McGavin, made a surprise appearance at PGA TOUR star Justin Thomas’ WM Phoenix Open press conference. In true Shooter fashion, McDonald unveiled behind-the-scenes footage from Happy Gilmore 2, which will be showcased in the upcoming season of Netflix’s Full Swing, premiering on February 25.

With appearances from top golfers and cameos from Sandler’s original cast, the sequel is set to be a major hit among sports and comedy fans alike.

