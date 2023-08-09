Shane Sweetnam and Out of the Blue Scf secure third Irish win

Shane Sweetnam and Out of the Blue Scf won the final International class in the Main Arena on the opening day of this year’s Dublin Horse Show.

The US-based Kanturk native and the nine-year-old mare Out of the Blue Scf were last of the 46 combinations to go in the Sport Ireland Classic, the day’s premier class.

Spaniard Eduardo Alvarez Aznar and Legend had held the lead for much of the competition with a clear in 66.88 seconds.

With the Irish combination last into the arena, they produced the 19th clear round of the class, and stopped the timer at 66.15 seconds, giving them the €8,646 first prize.

The win for the home nation continued the excellent form of Irish riders in the Sport Ireland Classic, having taking victory seven of the last 10 years prior to today.

Max Wachman, riding Coolmore Showjumping’s Quintini, was next in the line-up, with a time of 67.10 seconds, while his trainer and Olympic medallist Cian O’Conor claimed fourth spot aboard Tipperary (67.54).

Swiss Steve Guerdat was fifth in a time of 67.99 seconds with Albfuehren’s Maddox.

Shane Breen who had 6 clear rounds in this class since 2010, maintained his excellent record, with finishing clear in 68.20 seconds with Cuick Star Kervec, good enough for a 6th place finish.

Statistical information kindly provided by Equiratings.

