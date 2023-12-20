World Darts Results – Luke Littler Shines with Record-Breaking Debut

Luke Littler Shines with Record-Breaking Debut
Teenage sensation Luke Littler made history at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship with an exceptional debut performance. Despite two-time winner Peter Wright’s early exit, it was Littler who stole the spotlight at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday.
**Littler’s Stellar Debut**
At just 16, Littler, the fourth youngest player in the championship’s history, set a new benchmark, recording the highest-ever average by a debutant in this prestigious event. His stunning display included a breathtaking win against former Lakeside Champion Christian Kist, marked by a remarkable 110 average and seven maximums.
🗣️ “Tonight was a whole different level!”
Hear from 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler after his 106 average on debut, in a 3-0 win over Christian Kist! pic.twitter.com/cZ46VYhwU8
— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 20, 2023
**Words from the Rising Star**
Reflecting on his performance, Littler expressed his disbelief at achieving the highest debut average in the World Championship: “It’s unbelievable. To hit the highest average on debut at the World Championship – this definitely ranks at the top of my achievements so far.”
**Wright’s Unexpected Exit**
In a surprising turn, Peter Wright, a previous World Championship winner, faced a disheartening defeat at the hands of Jim Williams, marking his earliest exit since 2018/19.
**Other Highlights of the Day**
The day saw remarkable displays from various players: Ross Smith’s spectacular 170 checkout, Ryan Joyce’s return to form, and William O’Connor’s clinical performance, among others.
**Exciting Matches Ahead**
As the tournament progresses, thrilling encounters await, including Luke Littler’s return to face UK Open champion Andrew Gilding and 2018 champion Rob Cross’s campaign kickoff.
**What’s Next**
Thursday’s sessions promise more intense action with players like Danny Noppert and last year’s semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens stepping onto the stage, concluding the first-round action and setting the stage for exhilarating matchups in the subsequent rounds.