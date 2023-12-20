World Darts Results – Luke Littler Shines with Record-Breaking Debut

Luke Littler Shines with Record-Breaking Debut

Teenage sensation Luke Littler made history at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship with an exceptional debut performance. Despite two-time winner Peter Wright’s early exit, it was Littler who stole the spotlight at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday.

**Littler’s Stellar Debut**

At just 16, Littler, the fourth youngest player in the championship’s history, set a new benchmark, recording the highest-ever average by a debutant in this prestigious event. His stunning display included a breathtaking win against former Lakeside Champion Christian Kist, marked by a remarkable 110 average and seven maximums.

🗣️ “Tonight was a whole different level!” Hear from 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler after his 106 average on debut, in a 3-0 win over Christian Kist! pic.twitter.com/cZ46VYhwU8 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 20, 2023

**Words from the Rising Star**

Reflecting on his performance, Littler expressed his disbelief at achieving the highest debut average in the World Championship: “It’s unbelievable. To hit the highest average on debut at the World Championship – this definitely ranks at the top of my achievements so far.”

**Wright’s Unexpected Exit**

In a surprising turn, Peter Wright, a previous World Championship winner, faced a disheartening defeat at the hands of Jim Williams, marking his earliest exit since 2018/19.

**Other Highlights of the Day**

The day saw remarkable displays from various players: Ross Smith’s spectacular 170 checkout, Ryan Joyce’s return to form, and William O’Connor’s clinical performance, among others.

**Exciting Matches Ahead**

As the tournament progresses, thrilling encounters await, including Luke Littler’s return to face UK Open champion Andrew Gilding and 2018 champion Rob Cross’s campaign kickoff.

**What’s Next**

Thursday’s sessions promise more intense action with players like Danny Noppert and last year’s semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens stepping onto the stage, concluding the first-round action and setting the stage for exhilarating matchups in the subsequent rounds.

2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship

Wednesday December 20

Afternoon Session

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Radek Szaganski 3-2 Marko Kantele (3-1, 2-3, 2-3, 3-1, 3-0) (R1)

Steve Lennon 3-2 Owen Bates (1-3, 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-1) (R1)

William O’Connor 3-0 Bhav Patel (3-0, 3-0, 3-0) (R1)

Ross Smith 3-1 Niels Zonneveld (3-0, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1) (R2)

Evening Session

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Ryan Joyce 3-1 Alex Spellman (0-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-0) (R1)

Richard Veenstra 3-0 Ben Robb (3-2, 3-1, 3-2) (R1)

Luke Littler 3-0 Christian Kist (3-0, 3-1, 3-1) (R1)

Jim Williams 3-0 Peter Wright (3-2, 3-2, 3-0) (R2)

Thursday December 21

Afternoon Session ( 1230 GMT )

2x First Round, 2x Second Round

Mickey Mansell v Xiaochen Zong (R1)

Luke Woodhouse v Berry van Peer (R1)

Madars Razma v Mike De Decker (R2)

Rob Cross v Thibault Tricole (R2)

Evening Session ( 1900 GMT )

4x Second Round

Andrew Gilding v Luke Littler (R2)

Danny Noppert v Scott Williams (R2)

Gabriel Clemens v Man Lok Leung (R2)

Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman (R2)

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com