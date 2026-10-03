Fourth G1 Win for Blue Bolt

Juddmonte’s Blue Bolt (1/4 favourite) recorded her fourth Group 1 success this afternoon, when winning the BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket in the hands of Colin Keane.

The Andrew Balding-trained filly was claiming her sixth victory in six racecourse appearances in 2026, as the daughter of Blue Point ran out a two-and-three-quarter length winner over the Shane Foley-ridden Evolutionist (25/1) for trainer Karl Burke.

Paddy Twomey’s City Of Memphis (15/2), who was runner-up to Blue Bolt when the pair met in the Group 1 Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes at Leopardstown last month, had to settle for third place this time. The four-year-old Sioux Nation filly was a neck in arrears of the runner-up at the finishing line.

Colin Keane and Andrew Balding doubled-up later in the day with the victory of the Irish-bred 4/6 favourite Royal Quest in the BetMGM EBF Maiden Stakes over a mile.

The Mountarmstrong-bred Night In Vegas (8/13 favourite) gave his owners, Kennet Valley Syndicates VI, a big payday when staying on well under Charlie Bishop in the £200,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes.

Other Irish-breds among the winners at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile Racecourse today were Hoseki (11/8 favourite) and Arqoob (20/1). The former took the opening British EBF Premier Fillies Handicap for Willie Haggas and Saffie Osborne in the colours of Munir and Souede, while Jack Mitchell and Lucy Wadham had Arqoob in the winner’s enclosure after the HKJC World Pool Handicap.

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