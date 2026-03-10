Kargese and Danny Mullins upstage Kopek Des Bordes & Lulamba

The first Irish-trained winner of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival came courtesy of Kargese (7/1) in the Grade 1 Arkle Trophy Novice Chase.

Ridden by Danny Mullins, the Kenny Alexander-owned mare, brought up a 1-2 to Closutton handler Willie Mullins, as she beat her stable companion, Kopek Des Bordes (11/8).

Billed as a clash between the Cork-owned pair of Lulamba (11/10 favourite), owned by Joe Donnelly, and last year’s SkyBet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle victor, Kopek Des Bordes, Kargese, second in the Irish Arkle, was seen as next best in the market.

Jumping is the name of the game and both Lulamba, in the hands of Nico de Boinville, and Kopek Des Bordes, with Paul Townend in the saddle, both made mistakes which ultimately provided crucial.

The latter’s final error of three over the two-mile Grade 1 contest came at the final fence, when he looked as though he might defeat the mare.

Without enough time to regain momentum, Danny Mullins drove clear aboard Kargese as she ran out a two and a half length winner.

The Charles McCarthy-owned Kopek Des Bordes had two and a half lengths in hand on Lulamba at the line.

