Dinoblue is easy winner of Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase

The Willie Mullins bandwagon keeps rolling on at Cheltenham this afternoon, as he won the Grade 2 Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase with Dinoblue (6/4f).

Runner-up in the race last year to Limerick Lace, both of them owned by J.P. McManus, the Doctor Dino eight-year-old was a comprehensive eight and a half length winner this time.

Gavin Cromwell’s Brides Hill (9/2) and Keith Donoghue were second, while Gordon Elliott’s Shecouldbeanything (12/1) was another five and a half lengths further back in third in an Irish-trained trifecta.

Today’s better ground was of assistance to the winning mare, according to her owner, J.P. McManus:

“She’s a much better mare on good ground. Mark said she loved it out there and loved the surface, whereas last year she found it tough. She’s been at it a while now, so her jumping should be good!”

