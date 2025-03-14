HomeNewsDinoblue is easy winner of Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase
Dinoblue is easy winner of Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase

By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Last year's runner-up, Dinoblue, goes one place better in the 2025 Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

The Willie Mullins bandwagon keeps rolling on at Cheltenham this afternoon, as he won the  Grade 2 Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase with Dinoblue (6/4f).

Runner-up in the race last year to Limerick Lace, both of them owned by J.P. McManus, the Doctor Dino eight-year-old was a comprehensive eight and a half length winner this time.

Gavin Cromwell’s Brides Hill (9/2) and Keith Donoghue were second, while Gordon Elliott’s Shecouldbeanything (12/1) was another five and a half lengths further back in third in an Irish-trained trifecta.

Today’s better ground was of assistance to the winning mare, according to her owner, J.P. McManus:

“She’s a much better mare on good ground. Mark said she loved it out there and loved the surface, whereas last year she found it tough. She’s been at it a while now, so her jumping should be good!”

2024 Triumph runner-up Kargese wins County Hurdle
Jasmin De Vaux becomes dual Cheltenham Festival winner
