Ireland win TRIPLE CROWN with 43-21 win over Scotland

Ireland defeated Scotland 43-21 in the Guinness Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday and sealed the Triple Crown in the process.

Andy Farrell’s men scored a total of six tries tries, with Jack Crowley converting five of them, as well as adding a penalty, as the hosts claimed a 73rd victory over the Celtic neighbours, and their 11th Triple Crown.

By the end of the game, Ireland sat atop the Guinness Six Nations table, but with further games to come later today, France still have to be favourites to be crowned Guinness Six Nations champions for 2026.

Ireland set early pace

Ireland began the game at break-neck pace and were on the scoreboard within 4 minutes thanks to Jamie Osborne. With the hosts pressurising the Scottish defence which was pegged on their own line, the Ireland fullback ran a great line to touch down underneath the posts.

Jack Crowley, with his first kick at goal, converted a relatively standard effort for a 7-0 lead for Andy Farrell’s side.

🏉 𝐓𝐑𝐘! Jamie Osborne! Ireland go quickly off the top after the penalty, neat passes from Doris and Crowley see Osborne crash over under the posts! 🔥 Conversion by Jack Crowley IRELAND 7 – 0 SCOTLAND#IREvSCO | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/C0j5ZduKx6 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 14, 2026

Graham crosses over for Scots

The Ireland score seemed to kick the Scots into gear and immediately went on the attack. The Scottish offence went left and then back to the right-hand side of the field to find Darcy Graham. The Scotland record try-scorer added to his record to the delight of the large and vocal travelling fans in the stadium. Despite a difficult position out on the touchline, the ever accurate Finn Russell converted to level the score.

🏉 SCOTLAND STRIKES! Finn Russell’s slick passing frees Graham for the right corner 🔥 IRELAND 7 – 7 SCOTLAND#IREvSCO | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/f8ioXEoVCg — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 14, 2026

Sheehan crashes over for try

The pace of the game was maintained by Ireland who soon found themselves deep inside Scottish territory. With a Scottish player speaking out of turn, his side was penalised 10 yards.

Ireland kicked for touch, won the ensuing lineout comfortably, and hooker Dan Sheehan scored his 18th international five-pointer as he crashed over from close range.

A more difficult kick for Crowley this time sailed between the posts for the Cork Constitution man to maintain his 100% record of goal kicking to that stage of the game. Ireland were 14-7 ahead, having scored two converted tries, but they were only 11 minutes played.

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐓𝐑𝐘! 🏉🔥 Dan Sheehan Powers over from a few metres out after a strong maul IRELAND 14 – 7 SCOTLAND#IREvSCO | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/NON8zeg9qg — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 14, 2026

Baloucoune shows his speed

Speedster Rob Baloucoune was next to get in on the try-scoring act. With the home side on the attack, the winger initially found himself unmarked on the West Stand side of the ground, and once he received possession of the ball, he put on the burners before stretching for the line. Keeping his feet high and in play, the Ulsterman successfully touched the ball down for 19-7. Crowley missed his first kick at the posts when attempting to convert his side’s third try of the opening quarter.

🏉 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡! Robert Baloucoune blazes over from 30 metres! IRELAND 19 SCOTLAND 7#IREvSCO | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/G50dL7ixl2 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 14, 2026

Half-time: Ireland 19 Scotland 7

It was first blood to the Scots in the second period. With momentum in their favour, Finn Russell scored his side’s second try of the game, before then converting his own five-pointer. The visitors had now reduced the difference on the scoreboard to 19-14.

🏉 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗦! Russell fools the defence and crashes over near the corner!#IREvSCO | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/aJxUtMdtDA — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 14, 2026

Try for Murray on Six Nations debut

Connacht’s Darragh Murray made a dream Guinness Six Nations debut. Not long on the field following the exit of Tadhg Beirne for a HIA. The Buccaneers’ man claimed the bonus-point try for his side during a short period of time on the field. With Crowley adding the extras, it looked as though Ireland was about to move well ahead of the Scots.

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐃𝐄𝐁𝐔𝐓! Murray crosses the line brilliantly under Dempsey! IRELAND 24 – 14 SCOTLAND#IREvSCO | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/vuNYQlnAj5 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 14, 2026

Despite a 26-14 score line, the visitors replied with another converted try. Rory Darge, the Scottish vice-captain crossed over for the score, before Russell kicked his third conversion of the afternoon. It was now 26-21 with over 20 minutes left to play on the match clock.

Ireland replacements

With 14 minutes to play, the Ireland management made six replacements. The entire front row was changed, Murray came back on – this time for Joe McCarthy – Ciarán Frawley and Bundee Aki entered the fray in place of Garry Ringrose and Rob Baloucoune.

Two-try O’Brien

Tommy O’Brien added a fifth Irish try, and his 7th in the green jersey, when crossing over on 68 minutes. Crowley converted the score to move his side out to a 33-21 lead. Crowley soon scored a penalty – his first of the game – and Ireland were well in control on the scoreboard, 36-21.

O’Brien showed his fantastic pace to add a scored try just at the death. With all the pressure off, and victory assured, Crowley converted a tricky attempt for Ireland to run out victorious on a 43-21 score line, and claim the Triple Crown.

𝐎’𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞! 🔥 Tommy O’Brien tears through the Scottish defence! IRELAND 31 – 21 SCOTLAND#IREvSCO | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/lDjgwDaduW — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 14, 2026

Final score: Ireland 43 Scotland 21

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