All Blacks Crush Australia 50-19 at Eden Park to Retain Bledisloe Cup

Australia’s hopes of reclaiming the Bledisloe Cup for the first time in nearly a generation were emphatically dashed at Eden Park, as New Zealand secured a dominant 50-19 victory in Auckland.

Despite a competitive first half that left the contest finely balanced at 17-14 in favor of the hosts, the All Blacks exploded after the break. They ran in five unanswered tries during the second half to ensure the historic trans-Tasman trophy remains in New Zealand hands for the 24th consecutive year.

A Tale of Two Halves

The Wallabies entered the match riding high on a six-game unbeaten streak—including a statement win over world champions South Africa—and looking for their first victory at Eden Park since 1986. They started brightly, stunning the home crowd in the 8th minute when fullback Tom Wright cleverly straightened an attacking line to cross for the opening try.

Peter Lakai gets over the line for the All Blacks! 🤩 https://t.co/CTS1KlbNKA — Sky Sport NZ (@skysportnz) October 10, 2026

However, New Zealand responded swiftly through the air and out wide. Flanker Peter Lakai leveled the scores following a brilliant break by fly-half Damian McKenzie, before Tupou Vaa’i powered through the Wallabies’ defense from close range to put the All Blacks ahead 14-7.

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Australia refused to roll over early on. Just before the interval, Ben Donaldson sliced through a gap in the New Zealand defense to put captain Harry Wilson over for a crucial try, keeping the visitors within striking distance at 17-14 at halftime.

All Blacks Pull Away After the Interval

Any hopes of a historic Australian upset were quickly dismantled in the second period. Scrum-half Cam Roigard dashed over from the back of a rolling maul just five minutes after the restart, extending the lead to 24-14.

From there, the contest turned into a masterclass of All Blacks pressure:

Captain Codie Taylor surged over for New Zealand’s fourth try shortly after Roigard’s score.

Damian McKenzie orchestrated the attack masterfully, contributing 15 crucial points from the kicking tee.

Late-game tries from wingers Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby, and Will Jordan compounded the misery for the visitors.

A late consolation try from hooker Josh Nasser provided little comfort as the Wallabies unraveled under relentless pressure.

The emphatic win gets New Zealand back on track following a tough run of three consecutive losses against South Africa. The two sides will meet again next week for the second and final test of the series in Sydney, where Australia will look to salvage some pride.

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