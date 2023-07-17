Buy tickets and get prices for Munster Rugby v Crusaders

Munster Rugby Returns to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in February 2024: Clash of Champions Against Crusaders

Click for Munster v Crusaders tickets

In an unprecedented event for the world of rugby, Munster Rugby will make a triumphant return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 5pm. Their opponents? The Super Rugby Champions, Crusaders.

Dubbed the “Clash of Champions,” this thrilling encounter will witness the reigning champions of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Super Rugby lock horns for the first time. It’s a historic showdown that promises to captivate fans and elevate the sport to new heights.

Last November, Munster Rugby etched their name in the annals of rugby history by hosting the inaugural rugby game at the Cork venue. The sold-out event, featuring an exhilarating clash against South Africa ‘A,’ was an overwhelming success, leaving an indelible mark on the memory of all those in attendance.

For eager fans, the general ticket sale for this highly anticipated event will commence on Monday, July 24, at 10am. Priority groups will be personally contacted this week with exclusive pre-sale details. Families can take advantage of special ticket packages starting from €50, which cover two adults and two children, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all.

To secure your place in the stands and witness this momentous occasion, tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.ie. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to be part of rugby history as Munster Rugby returns to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for a clash of titans against the Crusaders.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com