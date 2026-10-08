Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Preview: Teams, Stats and Handicap

URC ROUND 3 • MATCH PREVIEW Glasgow Warriors v Connacht: Team News, Stats and Handicap Move Connacht arrive at Scotstoun with seven Ireland players available and a five-point win over Benetton behind them. The market has reacted to the team news, moving the handicap from Connacht +12 to +9 for a meeting with a Glasgow side close to full strength.

SportsNewsIRELAND Match Centre GLASGOW

WARRIORS V CONNACHT

RUGBY Friday, 9 October

19:45 Ireland and UK

20:45 Italy and South Africa

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

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Connacht head to Glasgow after a dramatic 22–19 away win over Benetton, sealed by Ciarán Frawley’s late try on his league debut. Stuart Lancaster’s side now face a very different examination: Glasgow at Scotstoun, with the Warriors expected to be closer to their first-choice team than at any point this season.

There is a significant boost for Connacht, too. Lancaster says all seven of the province’s Ireland players are now available, bringing more competition for places and adding experience to a squad that has already shown it can find a way to win on the road.

Handicap Watch Connacht +12 → Connacht +9 The line has moved three points towards Connacht following the team announcements.

Lancaster’s Ireland returns reshape the Connacht side

Connacht’s selection reflects the return of their Ireland players, with Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen named in the backline and Cian Prendergast captaining the side. Frawley starts at out-half after his decisive contribution in Treviso, while Josh Ioane is selected at full-back.

Shamus Hurley-Langton is available again and named among the replacements. The bench also includes experienced options in Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy and Colm Reilly, giving Lancaster alternatives across the pack and backline.

Connacht are still without a number of players who have been unavailable in recent weeks, including Dave Heffernan, Will Connors, Ben Murphy and Harry West. David O’Connor and Byron Ralston remain without a confirmed return timeline, while Dylan Tierney-Martin and Hugh Gavin are due back in December.

Glasgow name a powerful side for Scotstoun

Franco Smith’s selection includes Sione Tuipulotu as captain, with Scotland internationals and established Warriors forming a strong-looking line-up. Jamie Dobie starts at scrum-half, while George Horne is among the replacements. Glasgow will be eager to respond after letting their lead slip against Ulster.

The Warriors were held to a 33–33 draw at Scotstoun last weekend, conceding a late try to Juarno Augustus before Nathan Doak’s conversion levelled the match. They will expect a more controlled finish this time and have the squad depth to increase the pressure as the game develops.

The Early-Season Numbers

Glasgow have made the stronger attacking start to the campaign, scoring 59 points and nine tries across their first two URC matches. Connacht have scored 37 points and six tries. The Warriors are also averaging more carries, metres and defenders beaten.

Connacht’s strongest figures are in the tackle and lineout. They have completed 92% of their tackles and won all 19 of their lineouts so far. Glasgow have a higher ruck and scrum success rate, but have lost five lineouts from 30 attempts.

2026/27 URC statistic after two matches Glasgow Connacht Points scored 59 37 Average points scored 30 19 Tries 9 6 Conversions / penalties 7 / 0 2 / 1 Carries per match, average 137 100 Metres per match, average 362 298 Defenders beaten per match, average 25 16 Passes per match, average 205 152 Turnovers per match, average 8 5 Offloads per match, average 5 5 Tackles made / success rate / missed 370 / 90% / 42 413 / 92% / 36 Rucks won / success rate / lost 237 / 99% / 2 157 / 96% / 7 Scrums won / success rate / lost 11 / 92% / 1 10 / 83% / 2 Lineouts won / success rate / lost 25 / 83% / 5 19 / 100% / 0 Kicks succeeded / rate / missed 0 / 0% / 3 1 / 20% / 4

Team statistics shown are for the 2026/27 URC season after two matches. Averages and rates are as displayed in the supplied statistics.

Glasgow’s attacking volume

Glasgow’s 362 average metres and 25 defenders beaten per game are both well ahead of Connacht’s figures. Their 237 rucks won at 99% success also point to a side that has been effective at retaining possession and building phases. Connacht cannot afford to let the Warriors repeatedly attack off quick ball.

Connacht’s lineout could be a key weapon

Connacht’s perfect lineout record gives them a reliable platform, while Glasgow have lost five of their 30 lineouts. If Connacht can pressure the Warriors’ throw and convert their own set-piece possession into territory, they may be able to disrupt the expected home momentum.

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

Glasgow’s only defeat in their last six URC matches came against the Vodacom Bulls in last season’s semi-final. Connacht’s last six league results include two wins and a draw. The sides’ opening two matches this season have both been won by the away team.

GLASGOW WARRIORS W – W – W – L – W – D Last six URC matches CONNACHT L – W – W – L – L – W Last six URC matches

The last five meetings have all been won by the home side on the day, with Glasgow taking three and Connacht two. Overall, Glasgow lead the URC head-to-head with 27 wins to Connacht’s 12, alongside three draws.

Date Match Result 29 May 2026 Glasgow Warriors v Connacht 33–21 28 February 2026 Connacht v Glasgow Warriors 15–10 26 January 2026 Glasgow Warriors v Connacht 22–19

Connacht’s most recent victory over Glasgow in Scotland came in September 2010, when they won 19–17 at Firhill Stadium. Glasgow have not been beaten by an Irish side at Scotstoun since Munster visited in May 2023.

Players to Watch

GLASGOW WARRIORS Jamie Dobie Glasgow’s leading try-scorer this season with three tries. George Horne: leads the Warriors’ points scoring with 19. CONNACHT Ciarán Frawley Connacht’s leading try-scorer this season with two tries. Points: Frawley has scored 10 for the province.

What the Coaches Said

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith expects a demanding contest and says his players must be ready across the park.

“Connacht will pose a strong challenge tomorrow night – we know from our meetings with them last season that they will test us both with and without the ball and have a squad that can cause problems for any team in the league. “We know that they will compete across all areas of the field, so we must be at our best to meet their challenge. “The players have trained hard this weekend, with real competition for each jersey as everyone puts their hand up to be involved.”

FRANCO SMITH, GLASGOW WARRIORS HEAD COACH

Lancaster was proud of Connacht’s ability to grind out the result in Italy, but stressed the scale of the challenge awaiting his team.

“I was very proud of the way the lads dug out the five points in Italy last week against a strong Benetton side. It’s great to have all seven Irish players now available so there’s plenty of competition for places, which is what we need in the squad. “We’re expecting a massive challenge from Glasgow who have quality across the field and are always tough to beat in Scotstoun. That said, we know them well after recent meetings with them, so have to be at our very best.”

STUART LANCASTER, CONNACHT HEAD COACH

The Teams

Glasgow Warriors 15 Josh McKay

14 Kyle Rowe

13 Ollie Smith

12 Sione Tuipulotu (c)

11 Fergus Watson

10 Dan Lancaster

9 Jamie Dobie

1 Nathan McBeth

2 Gregor Hiddleston

3 Fin Richardson

4 Max Williamson

5 Scott Cummings

6 Matt Fagerson

7 Rory Darge

8 Macenzzie Duncan Replacements: Seb Stephen, Patrick Schickerling, Sam Talakai, Gregor Brown, Jare Oguntibeju, Ally Miller, George Horne, Bayley Kuenzle. Connacht Rugby 15 Josh Ioane

14 Shayne Bolton

13 Bundee Aki

12 Cathal Forde

11 Mack Hansen

10 Ciarán Frawley

9 Caolin Blade

1 Billy Bohan

2 Eoin de Buitléar

3 Sam Illo

4 Darragh Murray

5 Niall Murray

6 Cian Prendergast (c)

7 Paul Boyle

8 Sean Jansen Replacements: Matthew Victory, Francois van Wyk, Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Colm Reilly, Sean Naughton, Sam Gilbert.

Match Officials Referee: Ben Breakspear (WRU, 22nd league game) Assistant referees: Hollie Davidson (SRU) and Finlay Brown (SRU) TMO: Aled Griffiths (WRU)

SportsNewsIRELAND Analysis: The Bottom Line

The handicap move from +12 to +9 reflects the boost Connacht receive from their returning Ireland players, but Glasgow’s selection makes this a formidable away assignment. The Warriors have scored more freely through the first two rounds and are stronger in several of the key attacking and breakdown metrics.

Connacht have reasons for confidence: the Benetton win, a fully accurate lineout so far and a more complete group available to Lancaster. Their best route is to turn that set-piece reliability into possession and territory, while preventing Glasgow from building the quick phases that have driven their strong start.

Glasgow will expect to control the contest at home. Connacht’s challenge is to make the Warriors earn every score and keep the match close enough for their returning quality to influence the final quarter.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Connacht’s returning internationals have narrowed the handicap, but a near full-strength Glasgow side at Scotstoun remains a major test. The lineout and Connacht’s ability to manage Glasgow’s attacking volume could decide whether the visitors can make the market move count.