European Rugby Fixtures and Pool Draws for 2024/25

Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup Pool Draws

The road to Cardiff began today (Tuesday, July 2) with the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup pool draws taking place in Cardiff, the host city for the finals.

Key Highlights from the Draw

Stade Toulousain (Investec Champions Cup title-holders) and Hollywoodbets Sharks (EPCR Challenge Cup winners) join Pool 1.

(Investec Champions Cup title-holders) and (EPCR Challenge Cup winners) join Pool 1. Leinster Rugby and Stade Rochelais rivalry set to reignite in Pool 2.

and rivalry set to reignite in Pool 2. Vodacom Bulls , Northampton Saints , Munster Rugby , and Saracens make Pool 3 highly competitive.

, , , and make Pool 3 highly competitive. RC Vannes , making their EPCR Challenge Cup debut, will face Gloucester Rugby and Black Lion in Pool 3.

, making their EPCR Challenge Cup debut, will face and in Pool 3. Fixtures for the 2024/25 season to be announced later this month.

The EPCR Finals Weekend will be hosted at Cardiff’s iconic Principality Stadium.

The Draw Event

Held in the shadow of the Principality Stadium, presenters Sarra Elgan and Vincent Pochulu, along with ball drawer Elma Smit and official scrutineer Simon Thomas, led the event. The draws were streamed live on EPCRugby.com and broadcast on beIN SPORTS, SuperSport, and FloRugby.

Investec Champions Cup Pools

Pool 1:

Stade Toulousain

Union Bordeaux-Bègles

Hollywoodbets Sharks

Exeter Chiefs

Leicester Tigers

Ulster Rugby

Pool 2:

Leinster Rugby

ASM Clermont Auvergne

Stade Rochelais

Bristol Bears

Benetton Rugby

Bath Rugby

Pool 3:

Northampton Saints

Munster Rugby

Vodacom Bulls

Stade Français Paris

Saracens

Castres Olympique

Pool 4:

Glasgow Warriors

Racing 92

Sale Sharks

DHL Stormers

RC Toulon

Harlequins

EPCR Challenge Cup Pools

Pool 1:

Cardiff Rugby

Connacht Rugby

Toyota Cheetahs

USAP

Lyon Olympique Universitaire

Zebre Parma

Pool 2:

Montpellier Hérault Rugby

Section Paloise

Newcastle Falcons

Dragons RFC

Emirates Lions

Ospreys

Pool 3:

RC Vannes

Black Lion

Aviron Bayonnais

Scarlets

Edinburgh Rugby

Gloucester Rugby

Tournament Format and Schedule

The formats for both the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup follow the pool format introduced last season. Each club will play four matches against different clubs from other leagues, either home or away.

Fixtures, including dates, venues, kick-off times, and TV coverage, will be announced later this month. The season will be played over eight weekends, starting in December, with the knockout stages culminating in the EPCR Finals Weekend at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on May 23-24, 2025.

Investec Champions Cup Key Dates

Round 1: December 6-8, 2024

December 6-8, 2024 Round 2: December 13-15, 2024

December 13-15, 2024 Round 3: January 10-12, 2025

January 10-12, 2025 Round 4: January 17-19, 2025

January 17-19, 2025 Round of 16: April 4-6, 2025

April 4-6, 2025 Quarter-finals: April 11-13, 2025

April 11-13, 2025 Semi-finals: May 2-4, 2025

May 2-4, 2025 EPCR Challenge Cup Final: May 23, 2025

May 23, 2025 Investec Champions Cup Final: May 24, 2025

For more details and highlights of today’s draws, visit EPCRugby.com.

