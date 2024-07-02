HomeRugbyEuropean Rugby Fixtures and Pool Draws for 2024/25
European Rugby Fixtures and Pool Draws for 2024/25

Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup Pool Draws

The road to Cardiff began today (Tuesday, July 2) with the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup pool draws taking place in Cardiff, the host city for the finals.

Key Highlights from the Draw

  • Stade Toulousain (Investec Champions Cup title-holders) and Hollywoodbets Sharks (EPCR Challenge Cup winners) join Pool 1.
  • Leinster Rugby and Stade Rochelais rivalry set to reignite in Pool 2.
  • Vodacom Bulls, Northampton Saints, Munster Rugby, and Saracens make Pool 3 highly competitive.
  • RC Vannes, making their EPCR Challenge Cup debut, will face Gloucester Rugby and Black Lion in Pool 3.
  • Fixtures for the 2024/25 season to be announced later this month.
  • The EPCR Finals Weekend will be hosted at Cardiff’s iconic Principality Stadium.

The Draw Event

Held in the shadow of the Principality Stadium, presenters Sarra Elgan and Vincent Pochulu, along with ball drawer Elma Smit and official scrutineer Simon Thomas, led the event. The draws were streamed live on EPCRugby.com and broadcast on beIN SPORTS, SuperSport, and FloRugby.

Investec Champions Cup Pools

Pool 1:

  • Stade Toulousain
  • Union Bordeaux-Bègles
  • Hollywoodbets Sharks
  • Exeter Chiefs
  • Leicester Tigers
  • Ulster Rugby

Pool 2:

  • Leinster Rugby
  • ASM Clermont Auvergne
  • Stade Rochelais
  • Bristol Bears
  • Benetton Rugby
  • Bath Rugby

Pool 3:

  • Northampton Saints
  • Munster Rugby
  • Vodacom Bulls
  • Stade Français Paris
  • Saracens
  • Castres Olympique

Pool 4:

  • Glasgow Warriors
  • Racing 92
  • Sale Sharks
  • DHL Stormers
  • RC Toulon
  • Harlequins

EPCR Challenge Cup Pools

Pool 1:

  • Cardiff Rugby
  • Connacht Rugby
  • Toyota Cheetahs
  • USAP
  • Lyon Olympique Universitaire
  • Zebre Parma

Pool 2:

  • Montpellier Hérault Rugby
  • Section Paloise
  • Newcastle Falcons
  • Dragons RFC
  • Emirates Lions
  • Ospreys

Pool 3:

  • RC Vannes
  • Black Lion
  • Aviron Bayonnais
  • Scarlets
  • Edinburgh Rugby
  • Gloucester Rugby

Tournament Format and Schedule

The formats for both the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup follow the pool format introduced last season. Each club will play four matches against different clubs from other leagues, either home or away.

Fixtures, including dates, venues, kick-off times, and TV coverage, will be announced later this month. The season will be played over eight weekends, starting in December, with the knockout stages culminating in the EPCR Finals Weekend at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on May 23-24, 2025.

Investec Champions Cup Key Dates

  • Round 1: December 6-8, 2024
  • Round 2: December 13-15, 2024
  • Round 3: January 10-12, 2025
  • Round 4: January 17-19, 2025
  • Round of 16: April 4-6, 2025
  • Quarter-finals: April 11-13, 2025
  • Semi-finals: May 2-4, 2025
  • EPCR Challenge Cup Final: May 23, 2025
  • Investec Champions Cup Final: May 24, 2025

For more details and highlights of today’s draws, visit EPCRugby.com.

