Glasgow’s power game leaves Connacht chasing shadows

By JoeNaConnacht | 10 October 2026

Connacht had more possession and territory at Scotstoun, but Glasgow were far more effective when the game turned into a contest of power. Four maul tries, a strong gain-line performance and a costly first-half spell for the visitors helped the Warriors claim a 36–19 URC victory on Friday night.

Final score Glasgow 36–19 Connacht Possession 48% – 52% Glasgow – Connacht Territory 39% – 61% Glasgow – Connacht

Connacht start well, but Glasgow’s maul takes over

Connacht began brightly and Sean Jansen finished a second-phase attack to put the visitors in front. Glasgow answered three minutes later, with Gregor Hiddleston touching down after the Warriors built a maul close to the line.

That became a pattern. Rory Darge scored from another powerful drive, and Hiddleston crossed for his second as Glasgow made Connacht pay for a sequence of penalties and a yellow card to Sam Illo. The Warriors went into the break with a 19–7 lead.

The damage was not limited to the scoreboard. Glasgow scored four of their five tries from mauls, while Connacht conceded 18 penalties to Glasgow’s 11. The scrum figures also favoured the hosts: Glasgow won two of their three scrums, while Connacht won four of eight.

Ioane gives Connacht hope

Glasgow extended their lead early in the second half when Josh McKay finished a move involving Dan Lancaster and Jamie Dobie. Connacht responded through Josh Ioane, whose first try followed a long attacking spell.

Ioane struck again in the 60th minute to bring Connacht back to 26–19. With the visitors carrying the momentum, the game was briefly back in the balance. But when Josh Murphy was sent to the sin-bin, Glasgow went to the corner and Seb Stephen scored from yet another maul.

Glasgow added a late penalty to close out the scoring. Connacht’s final push for a bonus point ended when Bundee Aki was penalised after continuing to speak to the referee.

The numbers behind the result Gain-line carries: Glasgow 69, Connacht 41

Glasgow 69, Connacht 41 Clean breaks: Glasgow 4, Connacht 2

Glasgow 4, Connacht 2 Rucks won: Glasgow 80, Connacht 128

Glasgow 80, Connacht 128 Tackles made: Glasgow 202 at 93% success; Connacht 127 at 88%

Glasgow 202 at 93% success; Connacht 127 at 88% Penalties conceded: Glasgow 11, Connacht 18

Glasgow 11, Connacht 18 Lineout success: 86% for both sides

Possession without enough punch

Connacht’s 52% possession and 61% territory show they had plenty of the ball and spent long periods in useful areas. They also beat 15 defenders, matching Glasgow. But the Warriors made more of their carries, recording 69 gain-line carries to Connacht’s 41 and twice as many clean breaks.

Glasgow’s defence absorbed the pressure and their attack repeatedly brought the game back to the same question: could Connacht stop the next drive? Too often, the answer was no. The visitors’ second-half fightback was real, but the gap created before half-time proved too large to close.

Connacht showed enough after the break to keep the contest alive, but Glasgow owned the key moments. The possession belonged to the visitors; the most decisive phases belonged to the Warriors.

Scorers

Glasgow: Gregor Hiddleston (2), Rory Darge, Josh McKay, Seb Stephen tries; George Horne 4 conversions, 1 penalty.

Connacht: Sean Jansen, Josh Ioane (2) tries; Ciarán Frawley 2 conversions.