Ireland U20 v England U20 Preview: Familiar Rivals Meet Again in World Championship Opener

Ireland begin their 2026 World Rugby Under-20 Championship campaign on Saturday with a huge Pool C clash against England at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm Irish time, with the game shown live on Premier Sports and RugbyPass TV.

This is a repeat of one of Ireland’s standout results from the Under-20 Six Nations, when Andrew Browne’s side defeated England 31-21. However, there have been several important changes since that meeting, and both teams arrive in Georgia with fresh selection calls, new combinations and plenty to prove.

England Favourites Despite Six Nations Defeat

England come into the game as bookmakers’ favourites, priced at 4/11, while Ireland are available at 2/1. The handicap has England at -7.5, suggesting the market expects a competitive contest but gives England the edge.

That price is understandable given England’s depth and physical power, but Ireland will not lack belief. They have already beaten this opposition this year and will know that another strong performance could give them the perfect start to their World Championship campaign.

Big Call As Charlie O’Shea Starts At Ten

The major talking point in the Ireland selection is at out-half, where Charlie O’Shea has been handed the number 10 jersey.

O’Shea was used from the bench throughout the Under-20 Six Nations, but Browne has now trusted him to run the Irish attack from the start. It is a big opportunity for the Munster playmaker and one of the most interesting selection decisions of the opening round.

The surprise is that Tom Wood drops to the bench. Wood impressed during the Six Nations and many would have expected him to continue as Ireland’s starting out-half. His ability to cover multiple roles still makes him a major weapon later in the game, but his omission from the starting XV is certainly a bold call.

O’Shea partners fellow Munster player Christopher Barrett in the half-backs, giving Ireland an all-Cork pairing at nine and ten.

Noah Byrne One To Watch

One player Irish supporters should keep a close eye on is Noah Byrne.

The former Dublin minor footballer starts at full-back after impressing throughout the Under-20 Six Nations, where he established himself as one of Ireland’s standout performers. Byrne’s GAA background is clear in his aerial ability, sharp reading of the game and confidence when attacking space.

England are likely to test Ireland’s back three with a strong kicking game, but Byrne has the pace and composure to turn pressure into opportunity. If Ireland can give him broken-field ball, he could be one of their most dangerous attacking outlets.

Ireland Pack Has Power And Continuity

Ireland captain Sami Bishti leads the side from tighthead prop and packs down alongside Max Doyle and Rian Handley in the front row.

Donnacha McGuire and Dylan McNeice form the second-row partnership, while the back row of Josh Neill, Ben Blaney and Connacht’s Diarmaid O’Connell gives Ireland a strong blend of physicality, work rate and ball-carrying threat.

O’Connell’s battle with England captain Connor Treacey at number eight could be one of the defining contests of the game.

England Make Changes From Six Nations Meeting

England have also made notable changes from the side beaten by Ireland earlier this year.

Alan Poku, Zac Finch and Hugh Shields all earn their first Under-20 caps, with Shields starting at out-half. That means Finn Keylock, who featured prominently during the Six Nations, is named on the bench.

England still have plenty of experience across the side. Scrum-half Lucas Friday starts at nine, Nick Lilley brings considerable Under-20 experience in midfield, and captain Connor Treacey leads from number eight.

Their bench also has impact, with Keylock, George Pearson and Jack Lewis among those who could influence the second half.

Key Battles

Charlie O’Shea v Hugh Shields

Both out-halves have something to prove. O’Shea gets his chance after spending the Six Nations on the bench, while Shields makes his Under-20 debut for England. Game management, territory and goal-kicking could decide the match.

Diarmaid O’Connell v Connor Treacey

Ireland’s Connacht number eight faces England’s captain in a major physical battle. Whoever wins the gain line here gives their side a huge platform.

Noah Byrne v England’s Kicking Game

Byrne’s composure under the high ball and ability to counter-attack could be vital. If England kick loosely, Ireland have a player capable of punishing them.

Ireland U20 Team

15. Noah Byrne, 14. Charlie Molony, 13. Rob Carney, 12. James O’Leary, 11. Daniel Ryan, 10. Charlie O’Shea, 9. Christopher Barrett.

1. Max Doyle, 2. Rian Handley, 3. Sami Bishti capt, 4. Donnacha McGuire, 5. Dylan McNeice, 6. Josh Neill, 7. Ben Blaney, 8. Diarmaid O’Connell.

Replacements: Duinn Maguire, Adam Cooper, Jamie Conway, Paddy Woods, Alex Lautsou, James O’Dwyer, Tom Wood, Jack Deegan.

Prediction

England deserve respect as favourites, but Ireland have already shown they can beat this side. The Six Nations win will give Browne’s players real confidence, though England’s changes and physical depth make this a serious challenge.

The selection of Charlie O’Shea at ten is a brave call, while the impact of Tom Wood from the bench could be crucial in the final quarter. If Ireland can match England physically and get Noah Byrne involved from full-back, they have every chance of making a winning start.

Prediction: England U20 24-24 Ireland U20.

Match Details

Fixture: England U20 v Ireland U20

Competition: World Rugby Under-20 Championship, Pool C

Venue: Avchala Stadium, Tbilisi, Georgia

Date: Saturday

Kick-off: 12.30pm Irish time

TV/Stream: Premier Sports and RugbyPass TV

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com