Irish rugby provinces review third of the way into the URC season

By JoeNa Connacht
Irish provinces review third of the way into the URC season.

Leinster’s runaway dominance over the other three provinces is becoming laughable. Finding a solution won’t be easy for David Humphreys, but something needs to be done urgently, or the provincial derbies will become little more than training sessions for Leinster.

Leinster (1st, 29/30pts)

Leinster are leading the URC with near perfection, missing only a bonus point against the Lions. They have rotated their squad well, allowing several players to gain experience while maintaining form. Caelan Doris has been outstanding, and Ciaran Frawley has emerged as Ireland’s top-performing out-half so far this season.

They are so far ahead of the other Irish provinces it’s becoming boring watching the provincial derbies. Leo Cullen’s likely contract extension speaks to the consistency and ambition within the club. Rating: 10/10

Connacht (5th, 18/30pts)

Connacht’s start to the season has been impressive at times but they have played some very poor teams. The new partnership of Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane have been instrumental in their wins.

There has been far less rotation which has delighted fans. They have secured valuable bonus points and performed well in inter-provincial games, narrowly missing wins against Ulster and Munster. However, defensive issues remain a huge concern, as they’ve conceded some awful scores. Fans will hope for a Challenge Cup push, though main starters may be rested until knockout stages.

Paul Boyle and Cian Prendergast have had phenomenal. Pete Wilkins will be delighted with Connacht being well-positioned for top 8. Rating: 6/10

Ulster (7th, 16/30pts)

Ulster’s recent collapse against Cardiff, where they lost a 19-point lead, has put a damper on what could’ve been a decent start. A win there would’ve boosted them to 3rd.

Fans will be delighted with Jacob Stockdale but rumours of low morale in the camp is worrying, and Richie Murphy faces pressure to stabilise this and secure wins, but they have a really tough fixture list before Xmas. Ulster’s fans could be in for a tough period if things don’t improve. Rating: 6/10

Munster (12th, 12/30pts)

Munster’s season has been turbulent, not least due to Graham Rowntree’s recent departure, supposedly down to a couple of incidents over the last few months. Realistically they are lucky to have 12 points, they were fortunate to edge past Connacht, and the Ospreys seemed disengaged.

With back-to-back home games, a fresh coach could provide much-needed support, yet the spate of injuries suggests a long road ahead against top sides. Stade Francais game is huge. Tom Farrell has clearly been their best player and Jack Crowley look set for a fight to keep the Irish 10 jersey which is probably a good thing.

Rumours of Felix Jones joining may bring optimism, but the challenges of budget restrictions remain significant. Rating: 4/10

