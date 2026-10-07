Munster Rugby Munster appoint former Hurricanes boss Avan Lee as Interim CEO Experienced New Zealand rugby executive Avan Lee will take charge of Munster Rugby later this month after more than a decade leading Super Rugby franchise the Hurricanes.

New Appointment

Avan Lee Position

Interim CEO Previous Role

Hurricanes CEO

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed the appointment of Avan Lee as the province’s new Interim Chief Executive Officer, with the highly experienced New Zealand rugby administrator set to take up the role towards the end of October.

Lee arrives with extensive experience at the top level of professional rugby, most notably having spent more than a decade as Chief Executive of Super Rugby side the Hurricanes.

He took charge of the Wellington-based franchise in 2015 and was CEO when the Hurricanes claimed their first Super Rugby title in 2016.

During his time with the organisation, Lee oversaw a period that included significant on-field success as well as the major commercial and financial challenges that have faced professional rugby in New Zealand and around the world.

A return to Ireland for Avan Lee

The Munster appointment also represents something of a return to Ireland for Lee.

Before taking charge of the Hurricanes, he spent three years based in Ireland working with World Rugby, where he served as General Manager of Sevens.

Earlier in his career, Lee held positions with Northland Rugby and New Zealand Rugby, giving him experience across provincial, national and international levels of the sport.

Lee also played club rugby during almost a decade living in Ireland and says that period gave him a strong appreciation of the role rugby plays within Irish communities.

Munster welcome appointment

Munster Rugby Chair Ger Malone welcomed Lee’s appointment and said his experience and leadership qualities stood out during the recruitment process.

Ger Malone — Munster Rugby Chair “We are delighted to appoint Avan as Interim CEO of Munster Rugby. Throughout the interview process, Avan impressed the Board with both the breadth of his rugby experience and his clear understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing professional sports organisations today.” “He brings strong leadership credentials, significant rugby expertise and a collaborative approach that we believe will be hugely valuable to Munster Rugby. The Board has every confidence that he will provide strong stewardship of the province and we look forward to working closely with him in the months ahead.”

IRFU backs new Munster CEO

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts also welcomed the appointment and reiterated the union’s commitment to supporting Munster both on and off the field.

Kevin Potts — IRFU Chief Executive “Avan is a highly experienced sports executive with a deep understanding of professional rugby and the wider sporting landscape.” “The IRFU is committed to supporting Munster Rugby in achieving success both on and off the field, and we are confident that Avan’s leadership, experience and strategic insight will make a positive impact during this important period for the province.”

Lee: ‘There is tremendous opportunity’

Speaking following his appointment, Lee said he was honoured to take on the position and highlighted the connection he already has with Irish rugby.

Avan Lee — Interim Munster Rugby CEO “I am honoured to be appointed Interim CEO of Munster Rugby. This is a province with a proud history, passionate supporters and a strong reputation within the game.” “While my professional career has taken me around the world, Ireland has been an important part of my own rugby journey. I spent nearly a decade living here, including playing club rugby, and I developed a deep appreciation for the game’s place in Irish communities and the unique connection between rugby clubs and their supporters.”

Lee acknowledged that Munster face important challenges but believes there is also considerable potential within the province.

Avan Lee “There are important challenges ahead but I firmly believe there is also tremendous opportunity. I am excited to work alongside our players, coaches, staff, volunteers, partners and supporters as we build on Munster Rugby’s strengths and shape a successful future.” “My message to everyone connected with the province is simple: we are stronger when we stand together. If we unite behind a shared ambition and a commitment to excellence, I am confident Munster Rugby can achieve great things in the years ahead.”

Avan Lee’s Rugby CV Hurricanes: Chief Executive for more than a decade.

Chief Executive for more than a decade. Super Rugby: CEO when the Hurricanes won their first title in 2016.

CEO when the Hurricanes won their first title in 2016. World Rugby: Spent three years based in Ireland as General Manager of Sevens.

Spent three years based in Ireland as General Manager of Sevens. New Zealand Rugby: Previously worked within the national governing body.

Previously worked within the national governing body. Northland Rugby: Held roles earlier in his rugby administration career.

Held roles earlier in his rugby administration career. Ireland: Lived in the country for almost a decade and played club rugby.

Important period ahead for Munster

Lee takes over at an important point for Munster as the province looks to strengthen its position both on and off the field.

His experience running one of New Zealand’s leading professional franchises will be particularly significant as Munster continue to operate in an increasingly challenging financial and competitive environment for professional rugby.

Lee will begin the role towards the end of this month and will work closely with the Munster Rugby Board, the IRFU, players, coaches, staff and stakeholders across the province.

What happens next: Lee will take up the Interim CEO position later this month, with his immediate focus on providing leadership and stability while working with Munster and the IRFU on the province’s continued sporting and commercial development.