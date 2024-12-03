Ross Byrne, John Cooney, and Jacob Stockdale Linked with French Moves

The transfer rumor mill is buzzing, and this season’s whispers are as intriguing as ever! As speculation from the French media heats up, three big names from Irish rugby are at the center of attention.

First up, Ross Byrne is reportedly on Montpellier’s radar. With his playmaking skills and steady hand at fly-half, Byrne could be a strong addition to the Top 14 side as they look to bolster their squad for the next season.

Next, John Cooney has been linked to Bordeaux. The dynamic scrum-half, known for his pinpoint kicking and electrifying runs, would bring an exciting edge to the French team’s lineup.

Finally, Jacob Stockdale is said to be a target for Racing 92. With his athleticism and finishing ability, the winger could be a major threat in the blue and white jersey.

While nothing is confirmed yet, these moves—if they materialize—would certainly shake things up for Irish rugby fans. Keep an eye on this space as the stories unfold!

