HomeRugbyRugby IrishTadhg Furlong Reportedly in Talks with Bayonne: What’s Next for the Irish...
Rugby Irish

Tadhg Furlong Reportedly in Talks with Bayonne: What’s Next for the Irish Prop?

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

Bayonne Opens Talks with Tadhg Furlong

Reports have emerged out France this evening that Bayonne, a prominent club in France’s Top 14, has initiated discussions with Irish rugby star Tadhg Furlong. This news has sparked widespread speculation about Furlong’s next career move. Is this a tactical negotiation ploy to boost his wage demands at Leinster, or is the seasoned prop genuinely considering a move to France?

A Potential Loss for Leinster and Irish Rugby

Should Furlong decide to join Bayonne, it would mark a significant loss for Leinster and Irish rugby. Furlong has been a crucial player for both his club and country, renowned for his scrummaging strength and dynamic play. His departure would undoubtedly leave a gap in Leinster’s front row, raising concerns about the team’s future performance.

Opportunity Knocks for Finlay Bealham

While Furlong’s exit would be a blow, it could also create a significant opportunity for Finlay Bealham. The Connacht prop has proven himself a reliable performer, often stepping up in Furlong’s absence. With Furlong potentially out of the picture, Bealham could seize the chance to solidify his position as Ireland’s first-choice tighthead prop.

What’s Next for Furlong?

As negotiations continue, the rugby world will be watching closely to see if Tadhg Furlong remains loyal to Leinster or takes on the challenge of French rugby. Either way, the outcome will have a lasting impact on the future of Irish rugby.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Cashel Palace Hotel Stakes Preview
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie