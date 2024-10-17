Ulster Rugby Team Announced for Clash Against Ospreys

Head Coach Richie Murphy has unveiled his Ulster side for tomorrow evening’s BKT United Rugby Championship Round 5 fixture against Ospreys, set to kick off at 7:35 PM.

Captain Alan O’Connor leads the team after achieving a remarkable milestone of 200 caps for the province in last weekend’s interprovincial victory over Connacht in Belfast. O’Connor will partner with Harry Sheridan in the second row; Sheridan returns to the squad following a successful Emerging Ireland tour in South Africa.

The front row features Eric O’Sullivan at loosehead prop, making his return from a shoulder injury, with James McCormick starting at hooker and Tom O’Toole completing the lineup at tighthead prop.

Cormac Izuchukwu also rejoins the starting XV at blindside flanker after his Emerging Ireland duty. Marcus Rea is set to make his first start of the season on the openside, while last weekend’s try-scorer David McCann takes the number eight position.

Following a stellar Player of the Match performance last week, John Cooney retains his position at scrum-half, partnering with fly-half Aidan Morgan. On the wings, Jacob Stockdale and Werner Kok keep their places on the left and right flanks, respectively.

In midfield, Murphy introduces a fresh combination with Stuart McCloskey returning to the starting lineup after recovering from an injury sustained against Emirates Lions a few weekends ago. Ben Carson joins McCloskey as the outside centre.

Mike Lowry rounds out the starting XV at full-back.

On the bench, Murphy opts for a 5:3 split, featuring forwards Tadgh McElroy, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Kieran Treadwell, and Matty Rea. Back replacements include Nathan Doak, James Humphreys, and Jude Postlethwaite.

Stay tuned for what promises to be an exciting clash as Ulster aims to secure victory against Ospreys in this pivotal championship match.

Ulster v Ospreys

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast – KO 19.35 IRE & UK / 20.35 ITA & SA

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR, 46th league game)

AR 1: Andrew Cole (IRFU) AR 2: Andrew Fogarty (IRFU)

TMO: Matteo Liperini (FIR)

Live on: Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv

Ulster: Eric O’Sullivan, James McCormick, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor (CAPT), Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu, Marcus Rea, David McCann, Mike Lowry, Werner Kok, Ben Carson, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Aidan Morgan, John Cooney

Replacements: Tadgh McElroy, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Kieran Treadwell and Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, James Humphreys, Jude Postlethwaite

Ospreys: Jack Walsh, Dan Kasende, Evardi Boshoff, Owen Williams, Keelan Giles, Dan Edwards, Kieran Hardy, Gareth Thomas, Sam Parry, Ben Warren, Will Greatbanks, Lewis Jones, Lewis Lloyd, Justin Tipuric, Morgan Morris (CAPT)

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Garyn Phillips, Math Iowerth-Scott, Rhys Thomas, Dan Gemine, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Tom Florence, Max Nagy

Ospreys Head Coach Toby Booth, said: “Ulster are a very good team and there’s always a great atmosphere at Ravenhill. It’s going to be a tough gig, but we’ve got some good players ourselves and some youngsters that will be full of excitement. What’s important for us in this one is that we be the best we can be.”

