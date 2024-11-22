Inter Miami Exits MLS 2024 Playoffs Early: What’s Next for Lionel Messi?

Inter Miami was a juggernaut during the 2024 MLS regular season. Geraldo Martino and company compiled an impressive record of 22-8-4 which set a new MLS season points record. Lionel Messi became the Herons’ all-time scoring leader in a season in which he recorded 20 goals and 16 helpers in just 19 games. Inter Miami got more good news in late October when it was announced that the club had earned an invitation to the 2025 FIFA World Cup. Then the playoffs started.

There were no surprises in game 1 versus Atlanta as the Herons walked away with a 3-2 win at home. They would then fall to Atlanta 2-1 in game 2 putting them in a must-win situation for the decisive game 3 at home. With bookmaker soccer odds listing Miami as a huge -300 favorite, it seemed like a done deal. However, Atlanta stunned the MLS world by securing a 3-2 upset with a late strike from Bartosz Slisz.

Where Does Messi Go From Here?

With his MLS season coming to a disappointing end, Messi will now focus on helping his beloved Argentinian national team qualify for the 2026 World Cup which will happen in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. So, what about his future with Inter Miami? Will he help his team avenge this fiasco?

While there are no guarantees that he will be a part of Inter Miami next year, he is signed through the 2025 season. It also sounds like Messi is determined to lead the Herons to a championship next season. The 8-time Ballon d’Or winner took to Instagram to explain that he and his team will prepare to come back stronger in 2025. He reflected on the positive aspects of Inter Miami’s performance in 2024, but conceded that they wanted more than the Supporters’ Shield. A lot more.

Messi is definitely on the backside of his career, but he still has quite a bit of gas left in the tank. One thing that he can be thankful for is that ownership seems committed to winning and is willing to provide him with the support he needs. A recent article in USA Today hinted at a possible reunion with Neymar whose contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal expires in mid-2025. Meanwhile, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets appear to want another shot at the title with Inter Miami.

Was It an Epic Choke?

It’s true that Inter Miami experienced consecutive draws throughout 2024, but they never lost two in a row. This is one thing that makes the series loss to Atlanta that much harder to swallow. It involved losing two straight. Correction: Two straight to a ninth-place team. The interesting part is that a mediocre Atlanta team has given Inter Miami fits over the last couple of years.

In 2024, the Herons lost 3-1 in the first meeting with Atlanta and then played to a 2-2 draw in the second. Last year, they edged Atlanta 2-1 in the first regular season meeting before getting whipped 5-2 in the second. 2022 saw the teams split the season series. All of this despite Inter Miami being heavily favored.

A lot of MLS fans see the Herons’ collapse as a classic choke job. And rightly so. However, it would appear as though an inferior Atlanta United may simply have Miami’s number. This type of thing is quite common in sports even if it’s always a shock to the system when it happens. Including this year’s playoffs, Atlanta is now 4-1-1 in its last six versus the Herons. Again, they were big underdogs in most of those matches.

Conclusion

This stunning playoff loss is certainly a sad and somewhat embarrassing moment for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. However, it just might be what the doctor ordered as it should effectively boost the team’s resolve. They will be on a mission in 2025. Winning the Supporter’s Shield shouldn’t matter. Getting regular-season revenge on Atlanta United shouldn’t matter. The only thing that should be on Messi’s and Inter Miami’s minds is reaching the pinnacle of MLS success by winning the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy. If that’s to happen, then Messi needs to shake this loss off like the pro he is, reset, refocus, and then lead his team to glory in 2025.