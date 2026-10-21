Pressure Mounts on Michael Carrick After Manchester United’s Historic 4-1 Defeat to Como

Manchester United’s disastrous start to the season hit a stunning new low on Wednesday night as Cesc Fàbregas’s Como side handed the Red Devils one of the most embarrassing European defeats in their history.

A comprehensive 4-1 victory for the Champions League upstarts at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia has pushed United’s winless run to seven matches and thrown head coach Michael Carrick’s future into severe jeopardy.

The humbling result comes on the heels of mounting tension at Old Trafford, compounded last week by Lisandro Martinez publicly highlighting the club’s deep-seated shortcomings. While Carrick had hoped Sunday’s gritty draw against rivals Leeds would serve as a “fresh start,” his side looked completely devoid of shape, grit, and cohesion on the shores of Lake Como.

A Nightmare Start and a Dominant Como Display

Despite missing nine players due to injuries, United were caught cold just two minutes into the match. Diogo Dalot missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring within the first 90 seconds, only for Como to immediately punish the lapse. Nico Paz collected a pass on the edge of the box, cut onto his left foot, and curled a brilliant effort past goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Although severely depleted themselves, Fàbregas’s side played bold, cohesive football that continually left the English visitors chasing shadows. While Harry Maguire managed a stray header wide, the frustrated traveling supporters made their feelings known, chanting “attack, attack, attack” as United struggled to impose themselves.

The Collapse After the Break

Hoping to salvage the game, Carrick introduced Carlos Baleba and Amad Diallo at halftime and made tactical adjustments. However, the changes failed to stem the tide. Just four minutes into the second half, Como carved through the centre of the United defense, allowing Tasos Douvikas to slam home from a Paz assist after leaving Matthijs de Ligt—making his first start in 325 days—stumbling.

The onslaught continued in the 57th minute:

Baleba’s loose pass on the flank was intercepted by the dazzling Paz.

Paz drove forward unchallenged and slotted home a fine left-footed finish to secure his second goal of the night.

In the 76th minute, substitute Kaiki Bruno floated a cross into the box, finding an unmarshalled Jacobo Ramon to head home Como’s fourth.

A Desperate Apology

While substitute Joshua Zirkzee managed to net a late consolation goal in stoppage time, and Jean Butez denied Amad Diallo earlier in the half, the damage was long since done. Lammens was forced into further action to deny Paz a hat-trick as sections of the away end emptied in disgust.

At the final whistle, a chastened Carrick walked over to the remaining United fans to hold his hands up in a gesture of apology. With the team floundering domestically and now suffering historic continental humiliations, the storm brewing at Old Trafford threatens to wash away Carrick’s tenure before it can truly take root.

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