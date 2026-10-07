The Republic of Ireland national football team has experienced a slight drop in the global standings, slipping one place to 56th in the latest FIFA World Rankings. The adjustment follows a challenging four-game international window under head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson.

A Mixed Bag of Results in the Nations League

During the recent international fixtures, the Boys in Green managed to secure just a single victory—a win against Israel. However, mixed results across the rest of the campaign ultimately impacted their standing.

Ireland picked up draws against both Israel and Austria, but suffered a disappointing away defeat to Kosovo, a side that capitalized on the fixture to climb two places up to 76th in the world rankings.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s squad will certainly look back at missed opportunities to close out matches strongly. In Dublin, Ireland initially stunned Austria with a 2-0 lead, highlighted by a stunning wonder goal from Troy Parrott, only to concede a second-half comeback and settle for a single point. A remarkably similar narrative played out in their home fixture against Israel, where an early lead dissolved into a draw.

How Other Nations Fared

Ireland’s opponents and neighboring nations also saw movement in the global table:

Austria: Moved up one place to 22nd overall after securing a victory over Israel and taking four points from their fixtures against Kosovo.

Moved up one place to 22nd overall after securing a victory over Israel and taking four points from their fixtures against Kosovo. Northern Ireland: Enjoyed a massive surge, climbing six places to 64th following an impressive eight-point haul from four games that places them at the top of Group B2.

Enjoyed a massive surge, climbing six places to 64th following an impressive eight-point haul from four games that places them at the top of Group B2. Scotland: Slipped one place to 43rd.

Slipped one place to 43rd. Wales: Dropped one spot to 39th.

Dropped one spot to 39th. England: Maintained their position holding steady at 4th in the world.

Looking Ahead

The Republic of Ireland will look to stabilize their campaign and recapture momentum when they conclude their UEFA Nations League B3 fixtures next month. The team faces a crucial away trip to group leaders Austria before returning home to face Kosovo.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com