Drogheda United vs Galway United – Match Preview

Venue: Sullivan & Lambe Park

Date: Friday, 28th February 2025

Kick-off: 7:45 PM

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea

Drogheda United and Galway United meet at Sullivan & Lambe Park for an early-season Premier Division clash, with both sides aiming to extend their unbeaten runs.

DROGHEDA UNITED

Kevin Doherty’s men have made a solid start, securing a 0-0 draw away to St Patrick’s Athletic before comfortably beating Sligo Rovers 3-0 at home. That victory extended their unbeaten league run to four games, a streak that stretches back to last season.

However, Galway caused problems for Drogheda in 2024, winning twice and drawing twice across four meetings. Defender James Bolger remains optimistic about their current form.

“Defensively, we’ve been solid, and we know how lethal our attack can be. Four points is a brilliant start, but we need to build on it now. It’s great to be part of a backline where you can trust the lads beside you, with strong midfield cover and a solid keeper behind us.”

Bolger also acknowledged the challenge ahead:

“Galway are notoriously physical and tricky to play against. Chances will be hard to come by, but we’re confident of getting another three points.”

Team News – Drogheda United

• Injured: Elicha Ahui, Douglas James-Taylor.

• Doubtful: Paul Doyle, Joshua Thomas.

• Suspended: None.

GALWAY UNITED

The Tribesmen arrive in Louth after an impressive 1-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic. That result followed an entertaining 2-2 draw away to Cork City on the opening day. Like Drogheda, they have collected four points from their first two games.

Assistant manager Ollie Horgan praised Drogheda’s transformation over the past year:

“I’ve seen teams improve, but they turned a side that looked relegation-bound into a Cup-winning team last year. Their recent results show they have high expectations again.”

He also called for patience as Galway continues to develop:

“People need to be realistic about where we came from and where we’re trying to go. We’ve only taken a small step forward.”

Team News – Galway United

• Injured: None reported.

• Doubtful: None reported.

• Suspended: None.

PREDICTION:

Drogheda United 2-1 Galway United

Both teams have started well, but Drogheda’s defensive structure and home advantage could prove decisive. Galway will battle hard, yet the Boynesiders look primed for a narrow win.

