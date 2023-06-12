Latest Messi News: Exploring The Future Beyond PSG

One of the big stories leading into the upcoming summer transfer window revolves around the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and a clear favorite at the LATM best online bookmakers. Lionel Messi looks set to call time on his career in Paris, as he bids to take on a new challenge either in Europe or elsewhere. The Argentinean has failed to live up to the promise of delivering a first Champions League title at PSG, and the tensions between the club and forward have soared in recent months after he defied PSG instructions to travel to Saudi Arabia for commercial reasons. But, what could be next for Messi? We will look at some of his most likely destinations, and also examine his career to this point, which has seen him feature for some of the most prominent teams in the world.

Messi’s Time In Barcelona

Messi’s reputation as one of the best players of all time was achieved during his 21-year stay at Barcelona. There was an immediate feeling that he was a generational talent after making his debut for the Catalan Giants in 2004. His first goal for Barcelona was scored in May 2005 against Albacete, and he played a role in the club’s first title in six years.

Messi’s role in the team would continue to increase, and there were signs of his unique ability throughout the 2005-06 season in Champions League clashes against Chelsea. However, he would later miss out on Champions League success with the club after missing the final against Arsenal. However, he was able to right that wrong in 2008-09, as he was the key player for the club in a Treble-winning team under Pep Guardiola. In that season, he also scored twice against Real Madrid in a thumping 6-2 win. Messi’s campaign would end with a goal against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final.

First Ballon d’Or

His performances throughout the treble-winning campaign would see him later pick up a first Ballon d’Or, an honor that he would later win on seven occasions throughout his career. Further success would follow at Barcelona, which included a second treble in the 2014-15 season. His best scoring season for the club would come in 2011-12, as he netted a staggering 73 goals in 60 matches across all competitions.

Messi made his first intention to leave the club in August 2020, as it was reported that he had sent a letter to the club wishing to leave Barcelona. However, he would later clarify his position by wishing to remain at the club for the first year of his contract. His final goal of the season was scored in a 2-1 home loss against Celta Vigo. His contract then expired at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, and he made his move to depart the club.

PSG Move

Messi made the decision to join former Barcelona teammate Neymar in August 2021, and he quickly promised fans that he would deliver a first Champions League success. The team was excellent throughout the group stages, but Messi struggled for form throughout his debut campaign. Ultimately, that saw him end the season with eleven goals, which was his lowest tally since 2006-06.

His second season in Paris saw Messi return to form in excellent fashion, as he played as a playmaker behind Neymar and Mbappe. But, issues off the pitch in the second half of the season threatened to overshadow his final season at the club after he traveled to Saudi Arabia against the wishes of the club. On the pitch, PSG were also well below the standard required, as they were eliminated from the Champions League by PSG in the quarterfinals. On May 3, PSG announced that Messi would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Where Next For Messi?

As one of the greatest players in the history of football, Messi will have a number of options to consider after his deal at PSG comes to an end. A heartwarming return to Barcelona has always appeared to be the move that the player has wished to make, but whether a financial package can be put together by the Catalonian giants given their financial issues remains to be seen.

Messi’s relationship with Saudi Arabia has also seen a move to the Middle East teased, but these rumors have been knocked back by his agent. A move to the MLS has also been rumored, with David Beckham’s Inter Miami among the most possible destinations should he wish to call time on his career in Europe.

