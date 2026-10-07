Brendan Cummins Set for Return to Kerry Senior Hurling Setup

Former Tipperary goalkeeping legend Brendan Cummins is reportedly returning to the Kingdom, poised to take on a key role as Kerry’s new senior hurling coach ahead of the 2027 season.

According to reports from Radio Kerry, Cummins will join forces with manager John Griffin, alongside selectors Aidan Healy and Sean Maunsell. He steps into the role to replace Kerry hurling great Shane Brick, who stepped down following the team’s Christy Ring Cup final defeat to Derry earlier this summer.

A Familiar Face Back in the Kingdom

This appointment marks a homecoming of sorts for the two-time All-Ireland SHC winner. Following his retirement from inter-county play in 2013, Cummins previously served as Kerry’s goalkeeping coach, meaning he is already well-acquainted with the county’s hurling landscape.

Cummins brings a wealth of recent coaching experience to the backroom team, having spent the last five years at the helm of the Tipperary U20 hurling squad. During his tenure with the Premier County youngsters, his resume boasted:

An All-Ireland U20 title victory last year.

Back-to-back Munster titles in 2024 and 2025.

A fiercely contested 2026 Munster final appearance, which ultimately ended in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to eventual All-Ireland champions Clare.

Looking Ahead to 2027

With his impressive pedigree in both playing and underage management, Cummins’ addition is expected to provide a significant boost to Kerry’s senior hurling ambitions as they look to bounce back and mount a strong challenge in the upcoming campaign.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com