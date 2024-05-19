Galway Defeats 14-Man Derry in All-Ireland Championship Opener

Second-half goals from Seán Kelly and Céin D’Arcy propelled Galway to victory against a 14-man Derry team in their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Group One opener in Salthill.

Key Early Moments and Red Card Blow

Derry faced challenges from the start, missing key defenders Padraig McGrogan, Conor Doherty, and Eoin McEvoy. Their situation worsened in the 21st minute when All-Star center half-back Gareth McKinless was sent off with a straight red card. Despite these setbacks, Derry managed to stay competitive in the first half.

Galway’s First-Half Lead

Galway, the recently crowned Connacht champions, led for most of the game and held a slim 0-8 to 0-6 lead at halftime. Top scorer Rob Finnerty contributed three points, while man of the match Paul Conroy added two. Derry, despite several missed opportunities, remained within striking distance.

Second-Half Goals and Galway’s Dominance

Derry briefly leveled the score early in the second half with points from Conor Glass and Lachlan Murray. However, Kelly’s 42nd-minute goal, scored on a second attempt, gave Galway a lead they would not relinquish. Additional points from John Daly, Shane Walsh, Liam Ó Conghaile, and Conroy solidified their advantage.

Derry’s Resilient Effort and Final Goal Drama

Despite being a man down, Derry fought back with two more points from Murray and one from Brendan Rogers, narrowing the gap to three. In the 63rd minute, Galway goalkeeper Connor Gleeson saved a powerful shot from Shane McGuigan. The play quickly transitioned to the other end, where Daniel O’Flaherty and D’Arcy combined for the match-sealing goal, palmed home by D’Arcy.

Key Highlights

– **Seán Kelly’s Early Second-Half Goal**: Created crucial separation.

– **Gareth McKinless’s Red Card**: Significant turning point.

– **Paul Conroy’s Leadership**: Contributed crucial points and overall play.

– **Céin D’Arcy’s Match-Sealing Goal**: Ensured Galway’s victory.

With this win, Galway starts their All-Ireland Championship campaign on a high and will next face Westmeath. Meanwhile, Derry will aim to regroup as they prepare to host Armagh.

Scorers for Galway: Robert Finnerty 0-4 (2fs), Paul Conroy 0-3, Seán Kelly and Céin D’Arcy 1-0 each, Shane Walsh and John Daly 0-2, Johnny Heaney, Matthew Tierney and Liam Ó Conghaile 0-1 each.

Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan 0-4 (2fs), Lachlan Murray 0-3, Ciáran McFaul 0-2, Paul Cassidy, Emmett Bradley, Conor Glass, Donncha Gilmore, Brendan Rogers and Ethan Doherty 0-1 each.

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, Liam Silke, John Daly; Paul Conroy, Matthew Tierney; Johnny Heaney, John Maher, Seán Kelly (captain); Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Subs: Céin D’Arcy for Comer inj (47), Cillian McDaid for Maher (58), Daniel O’Flaherty for Kelly (62), Cillian Ó Curraoin for Finnerty inj (65), Liam Ó Conghaile for Heaney (67).

Derry: Odhran Lynch; Conor McCluskey, Christopher McKaigue, Diarmuid Baker; Brendan Rogers, Gareth McKinless, Ciarán McFaul; Conor Glass (captain), Emmett Bradley, Ethan Doherty, Paul Cassidy Declan Cassidy; Lachlan Murray, Shane McGuigan, Niall Toner.

Subs: Donncha Gilmore for Declan Cassidy (HT), Eunan Mulholland for Toner (48), Cahir McMonagle for Murray (67), Shea Downey for McFaul (70).

