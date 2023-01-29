139,877 total views, 53 views today
|Allianz Football div 1 2023
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Roscommon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|Armagh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Donegal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Galway
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mayo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kerry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|Monaghan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Tyrone
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-5
|0
|
|Allianz Football div 2 2023
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Derry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2
|Meath
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Dublin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Clare
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kildare
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Louth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Cork
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Limerick
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-12
|0
|
|Allianz Football div 3 2023
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Fermanagh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|Offaly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Down
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Cavan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Tipperary
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|Westmeath
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Antrim
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-6
|0
|Longford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-7
|0
|
|Allianz Football div 4 2023
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Leitrim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2
|Laois
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Carlow
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wicklow
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|London
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wexford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sligo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-6
|0
|Waterford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-16
|0
|Allianz Hurling 1 Group A 2023
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Clare
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cork
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Galway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Limerick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Westmeath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wexford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allianz Hurling 1 Group B 2023
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Antrim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dublin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kilkenny
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tipperary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Waterford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allianz Hurling 2A 2023
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Carlow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Down
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kerry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kildare
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Offaly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allianz Hurling 2B 2023
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Donegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|London
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Meath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sligo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tyrone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wicklow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allianz Hurling 3A 2023
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Armagh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fermanagh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monaghan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roscommon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allianz Hurling 3B 2023
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Cavan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lancashire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leitrim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Longford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warwickshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0