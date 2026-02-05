Pádraig Harrington set for 500th DP World Tour appearance in Qatar

Dubliner Pádraig Harrington will make his 500th appearance on the DP World Tour when he when the 29th edition of the Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club this week.

The three-time Major winner will become the 50th player in Tour history to reach that milestone, more than 30 years after making his debut at the 1995 Smurfit European Open.

Illustrious career

Harrington has won 43 professional titles in his illustrious career – 15 of which have come on the DP World Tour – and he has represented Europe six times in the Ryder Cup.

The Irish golfer has become prolific on the over-50s circuit, winning 11 times on the PGA TOUR Champions, and is the reigning U.S. Senior Open and ISPS HANDA Senior Open champion.

Commenting ahead of this week’s tournament, Pádraig Harrington said:

“I’m delighted to be back in Doha for the first time since 2003. It’s nice to come back to a venue you haven’t been for a long time to see the difference and what a great golf course it is. It’s in phenomenal condition and it’s a joy to be back. It’s amazing to see how much the course has changed and they’re putting back tees on nearly every hole which kind of suits it because the rough is heavy, the greens are firm and it’s a nice challenge.

Nice to get to 500

Discussing his DP World Tour achievement of 500 appearances, the Dubliner stated:

“500 appearances isn’t something you envisage or plan for but it’s nice to get there. I’ve probably played close to 800 tournaments in my 30-year professional career. I started a bit later than most people because I didn’t turn pro until I was 24. I’m happy to be out here playing on the DP World Tour and I’m still enjoying it.

“I couldn’t have dreamt of the career that I’ve had. I’m quite an optimist and that’s what I love about golf it always gives you that hope that you’re going to find the secret and I’m still doing that today.

Still loves the game

“I still have a pure love for the game. I’m fascinated by it, I enjoy it, I love coaching and thinking about the game. 20 years ago we pretended we weren’t golf nerds but I’m as biggest a golf nerd as you can get. I’m here now to try and be competitive and I know the only way I can do that is to enjoy it.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com