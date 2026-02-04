HomeRugbyRugby IrishITV’s Six Nations Ad Experiment Draws Sharp Reaction from Rassie Erasmus
ITV's Six Nations Ad Experiment Draws Sharp Reaction from Rassie Erasmus

ITV will introduce in-play advertising to its Six Nations coverage this week, a first for UK live sports broadcasting, starting with Ireland’s trip to holders France on Thursday night.

The broadcaster will run two adverts in each half, shown during breaks in play before scrums. The promotions will appear in a picture-in-picture format, taking up roughly half the screen while the match continues.

Commercial deals have been agreed with Samsung and Virgin Atlantic. Samsung’s advert will promote its Galaxy Fold 27 phone, showing fans watching live rugby together on a mobile device and asking: “Can your phone make you feel this close?” Virgin Atlantic’s slot will focus on the airline’s global routes.

While ITV has stressed the ads will only appear during natural stoppages, the move has already prompted debate about the impact on rugby’s flow and viewing experience.

Among the first to react was South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus who responded with a series of pointed social media posts.

Quoting the original report, Erasmus initially wrote “Rerig?”, a sarcastic reference to re-engineering rugby broadcasts to accommodate advertising.

He followed that up with a second post: “O shit Daan, wat nou?”

The tone was typical Erasmus: short, dry, and clearly sceptical of a direction that risks chipping away at the rhythm of the game.

For now, the experiment applies only to rugby. ITV would require separate approval to introduce similar in-play advertising during football broadcasts, including the World Cup.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

