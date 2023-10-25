Inside the Latest Trends in Online Casinos for Hockey Fans

Over the years, online casinos have evolved to become an integral part of the gambling industry. Compared to their land-based counterpart, online gambling sites offer a way where players can play their favorite games from the comfort of their homes.

There is also access to a wider catalog of games tailored to suit the preference of players. From movie-themed to sports-themed games, online casinos are making it easy for everyone to get onboard. However, the industry is evolving rapidly, and fans of sports like Hockey might have difficulty keeping up with the latest trends. Here we’ll discuss how hockey fans can take advantage of online casinos’ latest trends.

Latest Trends in Online Casinos for Hockey Fans

2020 saw a rise in the popularity of online casinos. Due to the effects of the pandemic and the eventual closure of land-based casinos, players had no choice but to enjoy their favorite games online.

The pandemic also affected the sports industry as sports games couldn’t be held. So fans of Hockey who couldn’t watch their team play had to look for other sources of entertainment that matched their love for the sport.

The industry listened, and now, there are lots of opportunities for hockey fans to explore online casinos. Here are some online casino trends for hockey fans and some that should be expected shortly.

Themed Slots

Ever wondered what kinds of online casinos hockey fans love? Well, they mostly love to play slots; you seriously cannot blame them. Slots have maintained their spot as the most popular online casino games for decades.

They are easy to learn, play, and win big. Couple this with the fact that many software providers are now producing Hockey themed games, and you’ll get why they are the perfect match for hockey fans. Examples of hockey-titled slot games include Push Gaming’s Hockey Hero and Microgaming’s Break Away. The latter is built with incredible hockey aesthetics that features goalkeepers, skaters, umpires, and players.

They also feature an x2000 bonus and x10 multiplier, so fans will both enjoy and win big. Hockey-themed slots are now available in many popular online casinos.

Branded Games

The overturning of the US gambling ban in 2018 has led many online casino providers to partner with sports teams. The Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League (NFL) now have customized slots and blackjack games. So fans of the team can now play their favorite casino game in their team’s colors.

This is one of the online casino trends that are expected to hit Hockey in the coming years. Hockey fans will soon see casino games with graphics featuring their team.

Furthermore, hockey fans should expect more Hockey style game shows. Like the popular Football Studio, they can expect shows that allow fans to wager on the results of a casino-style hockey match.

The Bottom Line

The evolution of the online casino industry has made it easy for players to enjoy their favorite games from home. Even fans of sports like Hockey now have lots of opportunities available to them.

Hockey fans and online casinos can now exist together thanks to the latest trends. There are now themed slots that feature players, umpires, goalkeepers, and skaters. Upcoming development might also see popular online casino brands partner with Hockey teams to develop slots and blackjack games tailored to specific teams.

