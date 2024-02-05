HomeGAASport on TV this weekend - Six Nations, GAA & Superbowl
Sport on TV this weekend – Six Nations, GAA & Superbowl

We have Six Nations, GAA and SuperBowl live on Irish TV this weekend. 

This weekend promises an exhilarating lineup of sporting events on Irish television, catering to fans of rugby, hurling, soccer, and American football. With a diverse range of competitions, viewers are in for a treat as they indulge in a whirlwind of athleticism and excitement.

**Friday:**
The action kicks off with the Ireland Under-20s facing off against Italy at 7:15 pm on Virgin 2. It’s a clash that promises youthful energy and fierce determination as these up-and-coming rugby talents take to the field.

**Saturday:**
Saturday brings a double-header of rugby clashes, with Scotland battling France at 2:15 pm on Virgin 1. Meanwhile, hurling enthusiasts can tune in to watch Wexford go head-to-head against Offaly at 4:30 pm on TG4. Later in the day, Rugby takes center stage as England takes on Wales at 4:45 pm on RTE 2, followed by Cork facing Kilkenny at 7:30 pm, also on RTE 2.

**Sunday:**
Sunday serves up another thrilling day of sports, starting with a hurling showdown between Waterford and Clare at 1:30 pm on TG4. Rugby fans are in for a treat as Ireland takes on Italy at 3:00 pm on Virgin 1, promising an intense battle on the field. Meanwhile, Tipp squares off against Galway in hurling at 3:30 pm on TG4. Soccer enthusiasts can catch the Aston Villa vs. Manchester United match at 4:30 pm on Sky Sports. And for those craving some American football action, the Super Bowl featuring the Chiefs and the 49ers will be airing at 11:30 pm on Virgin 2, ensuring a thrilling end to the weekend.

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

GAA Results & Reviews – Roscommon and Galway draw
