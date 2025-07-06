HomeNewsDaniel Coyle and Incredible win $1m ATCO QEII Cup
Daniel Coyle and Incredible win $1m ATCO QEII Cup

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Daniel Coyle and Incredible win the ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Spruce Meadows. Credit: Spruce Meadows Media/Mike Sturk.

Daniel Coyle and Incredible lifted the $1m ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Spruce Meadows on Saturday night.

The final Grand Prix of the Spruce Meadows Summer Tournaments saw twenty-seven horse/rider combinations take on the 615m track designed by FEI Course Designer Santiago Varela.

The top twelve placed riders from the first round then challenged a second track in hopes a combined score would leave them at the top or force a jump-off.

Amongst the top twelve returning for the second round were some of the week’s previous winners, Kyle King (USA), Daniel Coyle and Jordan Coyle – who won the AKITA Drilling Cup earlier in the day.

They were joined by Abdulrahman Alrajhi (KSA) who also finished on zero faults over the two rounds to create a four horse jump-off.

Coyle’s big win

Daniel Coyle was ready for a big win. After two rounds of jumping, a jump-off was required to determine the winner.

Jordan Coyle held the lead briefly with a clear jump off time of 35.86 seconds but younger brother Daniel piloting the brilliant, Incredible, crossed the finish line clear in a time of 35.21 seconds.

American Kyle King came close to topping Daniel’s time but finished second with a clear round time of 35.29 seconds. A rail in the jump-off kept Alrajhi off the podium.

A delighted Daniel Coyle spoke after his major win, stating:

“I like to come here for the summer because every horse gets a little better, even the horses at the top of the game. But not only that, we also have some six, some seven year-olds here, and, they are the future, so we have to bring them along as well.”

Ireland’s Paul O’Shea was tenth with Imerald Van’T Voorhof.

