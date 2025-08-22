Pittsburgh Steelers Fantasy Football 2025 – Sleepers Kaleb Johnson & Roman Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers Fantasy Football Outlook 2025

The Steelers’ backfield and receiving group are a fascinating puzzle for fantasy managers this season. With rookie running back Kaleb Johnson’s red-zone appeal, Jaylen Warren’s proven versatility, and Roman Wilson’s blazing speed on the outside, Pittsburgh offers upside—but plenty of risk too.

Sleeper: Kaleb Johnson (RB)

Rookie running back Kaleb Johnson enters the NFL as a physical runner with size (6’1”, 225 lbs) and power to spare. While his 4.57-second 40-yard dash leaves him a step behind the elite speed backs in this class, he projects as an early-down and short-yardage weapon. His pass-blocking limitations mean he won’t immediately feature on third downs, but his patience and vision allow him to thrive when given rhythm carries.

Pittsburgh drafted Johnson in the third round to help fill the void left by Najee Harris’s free agency departure. He’s expected to lead the team in carries and could emerge as the go-to option at the goal line. Ranked RB23 in preseason PPR formats, Johnson’s ADP (60–82 in recent drafts) suggests managers view him as a mid-round value pick with touchdown upside.

Deep Sleeper: Roman Wilson (WR)

Roman Wilson brings a different dimension to the Steelers’ passing attack. Drafted in the third round of 2024, the former Michigan standout boasts sub-4.40 speed and the fluidity to separate deep. At 5’11” and 185 lbs, he isn’t built to dominate physically, and he remains raw in his route running, particularly against press coverage. Still, Wilson flashes the ability to track the ball and create yards after the catch.

His rookie year was cut short by a hamstring injury, limiting him to just five snaps. However, he made a quick impression in preseason action with a pair of catches for 24 yards. Entering 2025, Wilson profiles as the Steelers’ WR2 behind George Pickens, and if he stays healthy, he has the tools to stretch defenses and carve out a role as a fantasy waiver-wire gem.

Fantasy Verdict

Kaleb Johnson should be viewed as a touchdown-dependent RB2/FLEX option, while Roman Wilson is worth monitoring as a late-season upside stash. The Steelers’ offense remains unpredictable, but hidden value exists in both their backfield and wide receiver corps for managers willing to take the gamble.