All-Ireland Final 2024 Preview: Armagh v Galway – Start Time, Team News, and Betting Odds

After 63 thrilling games since early April, the 2024 GAA football All-Ireland final has culminated in an exciting clash between Armagh and Galway at Croke Park this Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM. The final will be officiated by Tyrone’s Sean Hurson, who also refereed the 2022 Galway-Kerry final.

Historic Moment for Armagh and Galway

Armagh makes its first final appearance since 2003, where they narrowly lost to Tyrone by three points. The team clinched their only title in 2002, defeating Kerry by a single point. Galway, on the other hand, last reached the final two years ago, losing to Kerry by four points. They are in pursuit of their tenth All-Ireland title, their last triumph dating back to 2001.

Path to the Final

Armagh’s Journey:

Ulster Quarter-final: Armagh 3-11 Fermanagh 0-9

Armagh 3-11 Fermanagh 0-9 Ulster Semi-final: Armagh 0-13 Down 2-6

Armagh 0-13 Down 2-6 Ulster Final: Donegal 0-20 Armagh 0-20 aet (Donegal won on penalties)

Donegal 0-20 Armagh 0-20 aet (Donegal won on penalties) All-Ireland Round Robin: Armagh 0-16 Westmeath 0-11, Armagh 3-17 Derry 0-15, Armagh 1-12 Galway 0-15

Armagh 0-16 Westmeath 0-11, Armagh 3-17 Derry 0-15, Armagh 1-12 Galway 0-15 All-Ireland Quarter-final: Armagh 2-12 Roscommon 0-12

Armagh 2-12 Roscommon 0-12 All-Ireland Semi-final: Armagh 1-18 Kerry 1-16 aet

Top Scorers:

C Turbitt: 3-22 (0-9 frees, 0-1 mark)

3-22 (0-9 frees, 0-1 mark) R O’Neill: 1-12 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark)

1-12 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark) R Grugan: 0-14 (0-9 frees)

0-14 (0-9 frees) S Campbell: 1-10

1-10 O Conaty: 0-10

0-10 B McCambridge: 2-4 (0-1 mark)

Galway’s Journey:

Connacht Quarter-final: Galway 5-21 London 0-9

Galway 5-21 London 0-9 Connacht Semi-final: Galway 1-13 Sligo 0-14

Galway 1-13 Sligo 0-14 Connacht Final: Galway 0-16 Mayo 0-15

Galway 0-16 Mayo 0-15 All-Ireland Round Robin: Galway 2-14 Derry 0-15, Galway 1-12 Westmeath 0-11, Galway 0-15 Armagh

1-12

All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-final: Galway 0-14 Monaghan 0-11

Galway 0-14 Monaghan 0-11 All-Ireland Quarter-final: Galway 0-17 Dublin 0-16

Galway 0-17 Dublin 0-16 All-Ireland Semi-final: Galway 1-14 Donegal 0-15

Top Scorers:

R Finnerty: 1-33 (0-15 frees, 0-1 mark)

1-33 (0-15 frees, 0-1 mark) S Walsh: 1-26 (0-14 frees)

1-26 (0-14 frees) P Conroy: 2-13

2-13 C Darcy: 2-6

2-6 J Heaney: 0-8

0-8 M Tierney: 0-7 (0-2 frees, 0-1 mark)

Head-to-Head Championship Meetings

The teams have faced each other six times in the championship, with Galway winning four, Armagh one, and one draw this year.

2024: Armagh 1-12 Galway 0-15 (All-Ireland round robin)

Armagh 1-12 Galway 0-15 (All-Ireland round robin) 2023: Armagh 0-16 Galway 1-12 (All-Ireland round robin)

Armagh 0-16 Galway 1-12 (All-Ireland round robin) 2022: Galway 2-21 Armagh 3-18 aet (Galway won on penalties)

Galway 2-21 Armagh 3-18 aet (Galway won on penalties) 2015: Galway 1-12 Armagh 0-12 (All-Ireland qualifier)

Galway 1-12 Armagh 0-12 (All-Ireland qualifier) 2013: Galway 1-11 Armagh 0-9 (All-Ireland qualifier)

Galway 1-11 Armagh 0-9 (All-Ireland qualifier) 2001: Galway 0-13 Armagh 0-12 (All-Ireland qualifier)

Connacht vs. Ulster in All-Ireland Finals

This marks the seventh Connacht vs. Ulster All-Ireland final. Ulster leads with four wins to Connacht’s one, with one draw. The most recent was in 2021 when Tyrone defeated Mayo. Galway last faced an Ulster county

in a final in 1933, losing to Cavan.

🎯@Armagh_GAA and @Galway_GAA have already met in 2024 in the group stages of the SFC. The sides couldn’t be separated with the game ending in a draw but who will claim Sam Maguire this Sunday in Croke Park? ⚖️🏆#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/yQDBe4kNs0 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 24, 2024

Key Stats and Facts

Galway has conceded only one goal in their nine championship games this year, scored by Armagh’s Tiernan Kelly.

Armagh has conceded three goals in eight championship games, two against Down and one against Kerry.

Both teams beat Derry and Westmeath in the All-Ireland round robin stage.

Galway manager Padraic Joyce has played in four All-Ireland finals, winning two, losing one, and drawing one.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney captained the team to their first All-Ireland win in 2002.

Armagh will be appearing in the final for only the fifth time, having won one and lost three of the previous four. They lost to Kerry in 1953, Dublin in 1977, and Tyrone in 2003. Their only success came in 2002.

Galway have featured in 25 All-Ireland finals, winning nine, losing fourteen, and drawing two.

This is the first final without Kerry, Dublin, or Mayo since Cork beat Down in 2010.

Betting Odds

Galway: 10/11

10/11 Draw: 7/1

7/1 Armagh: 11/8