Club hurling & football fixtures, betting tips & previews – August 16th & 17th

Weekend Club GAA Preview – Hurling & Football

Live club GAA scores click here

Friday – Cork & Dublin Set the Tone

The weekend begins under lights in Cork where Blackrock meet St Finbarr’s (19:30) in a classic city hurling battle. Across the country in Dublin, Naomh Barróg face Craobh Chiaráin (18:45) before Kilmacud Crokes take on St Vincent’s (20:30) — Crokes are fancied, but Vincent’s have the pedigree to spring a surprise.

Saturday – Hurling Heavyweights

In Cork, Midleton are tipped to account for Newcestown (17:15), Kanturk and Douglas (18:30) looks tight, and Sarsfields are narrow favourites against Erin’s Own (19:00).

Dublin has key fixtures in St Brigid’s vs Cuala (15:30) and Lucan Sarsfields vs St Jude’s (17:30), while Na Fianna and Ballyboden (17:30) is the capital’s headline hurling clash.

In Kilkenny, O’Loughlin Gaels vs Dicksboro (13:30) will draw a crowd, while Ballyhale Shamrocks are expected to overpower Lisdowney (18:00).

Waterford stages Abbeyside vs Fourmilewater (19:00) with the hosts edging favouritism, and Dungarvan vs Clonea (17:30) should go with form.

Saturday – Football Drama

Kerry opens its football weekend with Kerins O’Rahillys vs Gneeveguilla, followed by Glenbeigh-Glencar vs Beaufort and evening ties for John Mitchels and Fossa — all with home advantage.

In Meath, Wolfe Tones vs Donaghmore/Ashbourne and Na Fianna vs Simonstown are both likely to be closely fought, though Skryne and St Colmcilles are well-backed in their games.

Donegal sees Kilcar (1/6) heavily favoured against Downings, but Glenfin vs St Michael’s is more of a coin toss.

In Derry, Glen (1/12) should coast past Banagher, with Newbridge and Bellaghy also well-backed.

Armagh has Mullaghbawn, Clann Éireann and Armagh Harps all strong favourites in their evening throw-ins.

In Clare, St Breckans vs St Joseph’s Milltown is near even money, while Doonbeg and Lissycasey are expected to shade their ties.

Antrim features Aldergrove, Creggan and Cargin all odds-on for wins.

Galway has Moycullen (1/10) as one of the weekend’s bankers, while Tuam Stars vs Dunmore McHales could go either way.

Sunday – Closing Statements

Sunday’s hurling highlight is in Cork where Newtownshandrum face Charleville (16:00) and Glen Rovers meet Father O’Neill’s (19:00). In Kilkenny, Glenmore vs Bennettsbridge (13:30) should be a tight affair.

Football takes centre stage in Kerry, Meath, Galway, Clare, Antrim, Armagh, Derry, and Donegal with several sides looking to secure knockout places — the likes of Dingle, Ratoath, Salthill-Knocknacarra and Glen will be expected to deliver.

Verdict

On paper, Glen, Moycullen, Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilcar, Cargin and Clann Éireann look the safest weekend bets. But the history of these championships shows that counties like Clare, Kerry, and Kilkenny thrive on underdog shocks — and with local bragging rights on the line, the odds may yet be turned upside down.