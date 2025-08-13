Club hurling & football fixtures, betting tips & previews – August 16th & 17th

Weekend Club GAA Preview – Hurling & Football
Friday – Cork & Dublin Set the Tone
The weekend begins under lights in Cork where Blackrock meet St Finbarr’s (19:30) in a classic city hurling battle. Across the country in Dublin, Naomh Barróg face Craobh Chiaráin (18:45) before Kilmacud Crokes take on St Vincent’s (20:30) — Crokes are fancied, but Vincent’s have the pedigree to spring a surprise.
Saturday – Hurling Heavyweights
In Cork, Midleton are tipped to account for Newcestown (17:15), Kanturk and Douglas (18:30) looks tight, and Sarsfields are narrow favourites against Erin’s Own (19:00).
Dublin has key fixtures in St Brigid’s vs Cuala (15:30) and Lucan Sarsfields vs St Jude’s (17:30), while Na Fianna and Ballyboden (17:30) is the capital’s headline hurling clash.
In Kilkenny, O’Loughlin Gaels vs Dicksboro (13:30) will draw a crowd, while Ballyhale Shamrocks are expected to overpower Lisdowney (18:00).
Waterford stages Abbeyside vs Fourmilewater (19:00) with the hosts edging favouritism, and Dungarvan vs Clonea (17:30) should go with form.
Saturday – Football Drama
Kerry opens its football weekend with Kerins O’Rahillys vs Gneeveguilla, followed by Glenbeigh-Glencar vs Beaufort and evening ties for John Mitchels and Fossa — all with home advantage.
In Meath, Wolfe Tones vs Donaghmore/Ashbourne and Na Fianna vs Simonstown are both likely to be closely fought, though Skryne and St Colmcilles are well-backed in their games.
Donegal sees Kilcar (1/6) heavily favoured against Downings, but Glenfin vs St Michael’s is more of a coin toss.
In Derry, Glen (1/12) should coast past Banagher, with Newbridge and Bellaghy also well-backed.
Armagh has Mullaghbawn, Clann Éireann and Armagh Harps all strong favourites in their evening throw-ins.
In Clare, St Breckans vs St Joseph’s Milltown is near even money, while Doonbeg and Lissycasey are expected to shade their ties.
Antrim features Aldergrove, Creggan and Cargin all odds-on for wins.
Galway has Moycullen (1/10) as one of the weekend’s bankers, while Tuam Stars vs Dunmore McHales could go either way.
Sunday – Closing Statements
Sunday’s hurling highlight is in Cork where Newtownshandrum face Charleville (16:00) and Glen Rovers meet Father O’Neill’s (19:00). In Kilkenny, Glenmore vs Bennettsbridge (13:30) should be a tight affair.
Football takes centre stage in Kerry, Meath, Galway, Clare, Antrim, Armagh, Derry, and Donegal with several sides looking to secure knockout places — the likes of Dingle, Ratoath, Salthill-Knocknacarra and Glen will be expected to deliver.
Verdict
On paper, Glen, Moycullen, Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilcar, Cargin and Clann Éireann look the safest weekend bets. But the history of these championships shows that counties like Clare, Kerry, and Kilkenny thrive on underdog shocks — and with local bragging rights on the line, the odds may yet be turned upside down.
Friday
Cork Club Hurling
Blackrock vs St Finbarrs – 19:30
Dublin Club Hurling
Naomh Barrog vs Croabh Chiarain – 18:45
Kilmacud Crokes vs St Vincents – 20:30
Kerry Club Football
• Na Gaeil vs Austin Stacks – 19:00
Meath Club Football
• Dunshaughlin vs Meath Hill – 19:30
Antrim Club Football
• Ahoghill vs St Brigids – 19:00
• St Paul’s vs Aghagallon – 19:00
Armagh Club Football
• Culloville vs Killeavy – 19:15
• Granemore vs Crossmaglen – 19:15
• St Patricks Cullyhanna vs Madden – 19:15
Saturday
Cork Club Hurling
Midleton vs Newcestown – 17:15
Kanturk vs Douglas – 18:30
Sarsfields vs Erins Own – 19:00
Dublin Club Hurling
St Brigids vs Cuala – 15:30
Whitehall Colmcille vs St Oliver Plunketts – 15:30
Lucan Sarsfields vs St Judes – 17:30
Na Fianna vs Ballyboden – 17:30
Kilkenny Club Hurling
Tullaroan vs Graigue Ballycallan – 13:00
O’Loughlin Gaels vs Dicksboro – 13:30
Erin’s Own vs Clara – 15:30
Thomastown vs Mullinavat – 17:30
Lisdowney vs Ballyhale Shamrocks – 18:00
Waterford Club Hurling
De La Salle vs Ferrybank – 14:00
Passage vs Brickey Rangers – 15:30
Dungarvan vs Clonea – 17:30
Abbeyside vs Fourmilewater – 19:00
Donegal Club Football
Naomh Naille vs Gaoth Dobhair – 17:00
Dungloe vs Killybegs – 17:30
Aodh Ruadh vs St Eunans – 19:30
Naomh Conaill vs Ardara – 19:30
Derry Club Football
Swatragh vs Loup – 13:00
Steelstown vs Faughanvale – 14:45
Slaughtneil vs Kilrea – 17:30
Magherafelt vs Ballinascreen – 19:15
Armagh Club Football
Maghery vs Clan na Gael – 19:00
St Peters vs Silverbridge – 19:00
Clare Club Football
Cratloe vs St Josephs Doora-Barefield – 18:00
Antrim Club Football
O’Donovan Rossa vs Portglenone – 18:30
St Galls vs All Saints Ballymena – 18:30
Tir Na Nog vs Dunloy – 18:30
Galway Club Football
Mountbellew/Moylough vs St Michaels – 16:15
Naomh Anna vs Monivea Abbey – 16:30
Corofin vs Milltown – 18:00
St James vs Barna – 18:15
Meath Club Football
Wolfe Tones vs Donaghmore/Ashbourne – 16:00
Skryne vs Gaeil Colmcille – 17:00
Na Fianna vs Simonstown – 18:00
St Colmcilles vs Ballinabrackey – 18:00
Kerry Club Football
Kerins O’Rahillys vs Gneeveguilla – 16:00
Glenbeigh-Glencar vs Beaufort – 17:00
John Mitchels vs Kilcummin – 18:30
Fossa vs Firies – 19:00
Sunday
Cork Club Hurling
Newtownshandrum vs Charleville – 16:00
Glen Rovers vs Father O’Neills – 19:00
Kilkenny Club Hurling
Glenmore vs Bennettsbridge – 13:30
Meath Club Football
Ratoath vs Seneschalstown – 14:00
St Peter’s Dunboyne vs Summerhill – 16:00
Galway Club Football
Salthill vs Oughterard – 14:45
Claregalway vs Annaghdown – 15:15
Moycullen vs Killanin – 16:30
Tuam Stars vs Dunmore McHales – 17:00
Clare Club Football
St Breckans vs St Josephs Milltown – 14:00
Doonbeg vs Kilmihil – 16:00
Lissycasey vs Ennistymon – 16:00
Antrim Club Football
Glenravel vs Aldergrove – 14:00
Creggan vs Lamh Dhearg – 16:00
St Johns vs Cargin – 16:00
Armagh Club Football
Carrickcruppen vs Clann Eireann – 16:00
Dromintee vs Armagh Harps – 18:30
Pearse Og vs Mullaghbawn – 18:30
Derry Club Football
Glen vs Banagher – 13:00
Bellaghy vs Ballinderry – 14:45
Newbridge vs Dungiven – 16:30
Donegal Club Football
Kilcar vs Downings – 14:00
Sean MacCumhaills vs Glenswilly – 14:30
Termon vs Four Masters – 16:00
Glenfin vs St Michaels – 17:00