Sosie & Maxime Guyon win Hong Kong Vase

Indre Fabre became the first trainer to win the HK$26 million Group 1 LONGINES Hong Kong Vase (2400m) four times, as Sosie gave the 80-year-old trainer another success in the race.

Defending champion Giavellotto pursued Sosie and jockey Maxime Guyon all the way to the line but could not reverse the placings from October’s Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2400m), in which the pair finished third and fourth.

Breaking from stall eight, Guyon had Sosie nicely placed one off the rail and two places back from the early leader Eydon. The latter was overtaken halfway down the back straight by Urban Chic as Christophe Lemaire attempted to inject some urgency into proceedings.

As the field began to turn for home, Guyon went the safe route to the outside of the fading Urban Chic, while Christophe Soumillon took the daring route up the rail aboard Goliath, staying on well for third.

“Everything went very smoothly,” Guyon said, who added to wins in the LONGINES Hong Kong Vase aboard Flintshire (2014) and Junko (2023).

“I followed Los Angeles for three-quarters of the race, but halfway round the home turn, Ryan’s (Moore, jockey) horse began to falter. This horse can really sustain his run, and he is such a hard horse to pass.

“The horse has such a great temperament and he is so easy to put anywhere in a race.”

Earlier this season, Sosie also triumphed in the Group 1 Prix Ganay and the Group 1 Prix d’Ispahan.

“He is an incredible horse,” Guyon said. “This was the first time he’d travelled across continents, and yet he’s been relaxed every morning this week, and he’s looked amazing.”

"Same owner, same trainer, same jockey… I'm really happy for us!" 🤩 Maxime Guyon landed the prize aboard Junko for the same connections in 2023 and now reacts to guiding Sosie to success in the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin…@HKJC_Racing | @HongKong_Racing | #HKIR | #HKRacing pic.twitter.com/OQSy2iQSLP — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) December 14, 2025

This season’s Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden winner, Goliath, claimed third place. Joseph O’Brien’s Al Riffa, in the hands of Dylan Browne McMonagle, was fourth, with the Donegal rider stating:

“He ran a super race. He wasn’t the quickest into stride from the gates which wasn’t ideal over this trip but he finished good.”

Los Angeles, in his final race before taking up NH stud duties was fifth home under Ryan Moore, the English jockey saying post race:

“He ran very well, I was happy with him.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com