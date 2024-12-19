What Can Irish Sports Fans Expect To See in the Opening Months of 2025

The festive period is always chocked full of sporting spectacles, and this year is certainly no exception.



But while all eyes may be on the Alexander Palace and Riyadh’s latest foray into the circle, there is plenty more than that just around the corner. The opening weeks and months of 2025 have plenty to offer sports fans both at home and overseas, so let’s take a look at what’s in store.

Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is without question one of the highlights of the sporting calendar. Taking place in early March, there is plenty to look forward to across the Irish Sea. On day one, it’s the Champion Hurdle that takes centre stage, and Constitution Hill will be looking to reclaim his crown.

In 2024, the former’s reigning champion was unable to defend his crown, having to be withdrawn in the days leading up to the race due to a lung infection. In 2025, he is expected to be back, and he will be gunning for the newly minted king State Man. Looking at today’s racing odds for the showpiece festival, it’s clear that the two horses are already on everyone’s mind, with Constitution Hill being made a 7/2 second favourite and State Man narrowly behind at 9/2.

But if either of them hopes to reign supreme, they will have to find a way to navigate their way passed the 7/4 frontrunner Lossiemouth. Last year’s racing results from the festival saw the French horse reign supreme in the Mares Hurdle and now, she has her eyes set on the top prize. Whether she gets the job done remains to be seen.

Liverpool’s Quest for the Quadruple

Despite the resurgence of the League of Ireland in recent years, English clubs Liverpool and Manchester United remain the Emerald Isle’s most supported. While the latter of that duo is looking toward a prosperous new future under Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim, the former have their sights set on a quadruple for the third time in recent years.

Back in 2022, the Reds won both the FA Cup and the League Cup, but they missed out on the Premier League on the final day of the season, as well as losing the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid. Last season, their hopes made it toward the latter part of the season, but their momentum faltered following their FA Cup quarter-final exit against Manchester United.

Now, however, new manager Arne Slot has got the Merseysiders playing football that former boss Jurgen Klopp could have only dreamed of. And with the Dutch boss’ tactics being less physically demanding than that of his predecessor, there’s real hope that The Reds’ unprecedented quadruple hunt could go all the way. They are already through to the latter stages of the League Cup, while they sit at the top of both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Can they now go on and make history? Both their Irish supporters and those who head to Anfield on a weekly basis will certainly be hoping that they can.

