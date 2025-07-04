Joey O’Brien Appointed New Shelbourne Boss After Duff Exit

⚽ An ‘Unexpected’ Appointment – Joey O’Brien Named New Shelbourne Manager

After Damien Duff shocked the League of Ireland last month with his departure from Shelbourne, the club have officially announced his replacement.

Duff’s long-time assistant and former Premier League player, Joey O’Brien, has been appointed as the new head coach on a long-term deal.

O’Brien, who earned five caps for the Republic of Ireland and lined out in the English top flight with both Bolton and West Ham, joined Shelbourne’s coaching team in 2021. He served as assistant manager under Duff as Shels secured their first League of Ireland title in 18 years in 2024.

Now, the 38-year-old takes charge of a Shelbourne side currently sitting fifth in the League of Ireland, trailing leaders Shamrock Rovers by 16 points. Their next assignment is a league fixture away to bottom side Cork City this Friday night, before a crucial Champions League qualifying double-header against Linfield:

🏠 Home Leg: Wednesday 9th July

Wednesday 9th July 🚌 Away Leg: Wednesday 16th July

“This is an incredible honour. Of course, being honest, it was unexpected – not something I was thinking about,” said O’Brien. “The opportunity came up and I was asked to take it. I didn’t take long to say yes. I’m obviously delighted to be given the chance and grateful for the trust shown in me by the owners and the board. It’s a privilege to be given this chance to continue the work that’s been done over the last few years.”

Shelbourne fans will be hoping that the continuity of leadership helps them stay competitive on both domestic and European fronts as the season progresses.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com